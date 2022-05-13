10 great pictures of Peterborough United fans showing their support for the boys

It’s been a tough season but one that will never die is the love for Posh.

In this gallery we’ve got fans at away matches at Sheffield United and Reading and back to 2016 for the FA Cup ties with West Brom.

We’d love to see your pictures supporting Posh. Email your snaps to [email protected]

Related content

Get all your Posh news, here.

1. Posh v Birmingham City Two Posh fans make their way to London Road. Photo: Harriet Lander Photo Sales

2. Sheffield United v Posh A Peterborough United fan celebrates a goal at Sheffield United this season. Photo: George Wood Photo Sales

3. Posh v Bristol Rovers A posh fan takes his seat early doors for the Emirates FA Cup Third Round match between Peterborough United and Bristol Rovers this year. Photo: Julian Finney Photo Sales

4. Posh v Bristol Rovers Fans make their way into the Weston Homes Stadium for the FA Cup clash with Bristol Rovers on January 08, 2022. Photo: Julian Finney Photo Sales