10 great pictures of Peterborough United fans showing their support for the boys

It’s been a tough season but one that will never die is the love for Posh.
We’d love to see your pictures supporting Posh. Email your snaps to [email protected]
Get all your Posh news, here.
1. Posh v Birmingham City
Two Posh fans make their way to London Road.
Photo: Harriet Lander
2. Sheffield United v Posh
A Peterborough United fan celebrates a goal at Sheffield United this season.
Photo: George Wood
3. Posh v Bristol Rovers
A posh fan takes his seat early doors for the Emirates FA Cup Third Round match between Peterborough United and Bristol Rovers this year.
Photo: Julian Finney
4. Posh v Bristol Rovers
Fans make their way into the Weston Homes Stadium for the FA Cup clash with Bristol Rovers on January 08, 2022.
Photo: Julian Finney