There’s some cracking pictures, including the 2011 play-off final win against Huddersfield Town and victory over Chesterfield at Wembley.
We’ve also remember a family affair against Manchester United and bring you some classic retro pics from the 1960’s and 1970’s.
Take a look at our gallery and enjoy a trip down memory lane.
1. A family affair
Sir Alex Ferguson shakes hands with his son Darren Ferguson after the pre-season friendly match between Peterborough United and Manchester United at London Road on August 4 2008.
Photo: Matthew Peters
2. Posh v Man United
Carlos Tevez looks to take on Shane Blackett during the pre-season friendly match between Posh and Manchester United on August 4 2008.
Photo: John Peters
3. Play-off final victory - 2011
Craig Mackail-Smith celebrates as Peterborough double their advantage on their way to winning the 2011 League One play-off final.
Photo: Dean Mouhtaropoulos
4. Promotion party - 2011
Charlie Lee celebrates after Posh win the npower League One Play off final against Huddersfield Town at Old Trafford on May 29, 2011.
Photo: Dean Mouhtaropoulos