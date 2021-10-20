Peterborough Sports suffer the mother of all FA Cup hangovers, bizarre finish at Bourne game with five players in the sin bin, Spalding’s superb comeback, leaders pip Deeping Rangers

Dan Jarvis set up a goal for Sports at Coalville. Photo: James Richardson.

Southern Premier Division Central leaders Sports were crushed 6-2 at second-placed Coalville Town, despite taking an early 2-0 lead with goals from Josh McCammon, after a fine run and pass from Dan Jarvis, and Jordan Nicholson.

But the hosts were level by the break and ran away with the game in the second half.

One consolation for Sports, who were unfortunate to lose 2-1 in the FA Cup at National League King’s Lynn on Saturday, is they remain top, one point ahead of Coalville, ahead of a trip to mid-table Bromsgrove Sporting on Saturday (October 23).

Spalding United staged a fantastic comeback to beat Soham Town Rangers 4-3 in the Northern Premier Midlands Division at the Sir Halley Stewart Field. Soham led 2-0 and 3-1, but two goals apiece from Jordan Macleod and Gregg Smith turned the game on its head.

Deeping Rangers went down to a late goal at United Counties Premier Division North leaders Long Eaton United. Robbie Ellis looked to have secured a point for Deeping, but the home side struck direct from a corner three minutes from time to seal a 2-1 win.

There was a bizarre end to the Division One game between St Andrews and Bourne. The match was abandoned late on when Bourne had five men in the sin bin for dissent. The match as promptly halted as a team needs seven players on the pitch to be able to continue. It was 3-3 at the time.