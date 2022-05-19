Peterborough Sports celebrate their play off victory over Coalville to secure their place in the National League system.

The club have set their sites on achieving a 3000 capacity by the end of March 2023; this will mostly be achieved by adding 500 covered seats, as well as standing capacity for a further 500 people.

Current Ground Grading Grade B regulations, set out by the FA, specify that clubs playing at Step 2 (National League North and South) must have a minimum capacity of 3000, with the potential to increase this to 4000 in the future.

Other improvements are likely to follow this as guidelines make specifications about a variety of features, including parking, the size of each technical area, directors/press seating and there must be at least six entrances for fans into the ground.

The club smashed their previous record attendance record of 741, achieved in the play off semi final Alvechurch, in the Southern League Central play off final victory over Coalville on May 2, which was watched by 1895 people.

The club now be expecting significantly increased crowds as the promotion means that ex-Football League clubs such as Kiddiminster, Hereford, Darlington, Chester, York and local sides such as Kettering and Boston (dependent on the outcome of the York vs Boston play off final) will be visiting the Bee Arena next season.

Sports Ground Development will be acting as the project managers, with the club to release tendering opportunities in the next few days.