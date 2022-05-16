Peterborough Sports manager Jimmy Dean

Dean’s existing deal was due to expire two months after he’d masterminded a sensational rise into the National North Division – a fourth promotion in his last five completed seasons at the helm.

It’s unchartered territory for Sports who will tackle former Football League clubs like Darlington and Hereford next season and Dean, who predictably had received offers to manage elsewhere, can’t wait to meet his latest challenge head on.

"I’m really proud of what we have achieved together,” Dean stated. “And the club have done all they can to make sure I’m happy. I can’t wit to get stuck into next season when we will give everything to try and survive at step two level.

"I believe we can be successful again.”

Sports are working hard to keep the majority of their current playing squad at the Bee Arena, but they have arguably made their most important signing already.

Sports chairman Grant Biddle said: “We know that Jimmy is seen as a rising star around the non league scene and despite interest from elsewhere his heart is in Peterborough. We both feel we can continue to progress what we have here so I am delighted that Jimmy has agreed a new 2 year contract to stay with is. Our plans for the playing squad for next season are well advanced and we look forward to having a real go at step 2.”

Sports players of the season were: Ryan Fryatt (supporters choice), Richard Jones (manager), Josh McCammon (players), Dan Jarvis (young player).

Sports have revealed season ticket prices and matchday admission prices for next season.

Season tickets: Adults: (before June 30) £210, (from July 1) £235; Concessions (over 60s): (before June 30) £155, (from July 1) £175; Young adults (13-17 on August 1, 2022) & students £90, (from July 1) £100; Matchday admission: Adults £14; Concessions £10; Young adults and students £5.