Peterborough Sports need to stop shooting themselves in the foot in order to climb the National League North table

Dan Jarvis pf Peterborough Sports (orange) has picked up a foot injury. Photo Darren Wiles

Peterborough Sports have to stop shooting themselves in the foot to get away from the bottom of the National League North table.

Individual errors cost the city side again as they went down 3-1 at Scarborough Athletic on Saturday. Sports have picked up just one point from their first four National League matches, but get the chance to climb off the bottom of the table when newly-promoted Worksop Town visit PIMS Park on Bank Holiday Monday (3pm kick off).

Joint Sports boss Michael Gash said: “Simple mistakes cost us again. We are giving goals away to the sort of error you’d normally only see 5-6-7 times a season, but we’ve done it four times already. "We are not getting torn apart by teams, but we are making life difficult for ourselves.

"Their first goal yesterday was a great finish, but we know what that particular player likes to do, but we let him do it. We then got on top and equalised, but in the last minute of the first-half we slipped up again. Ben Mensah took up a great position to take control of a long ball, but instead of clearing it he dwelt on the ball got tackled and they ended up with a penalty.

"It was perhaps harsh and the referee took 5 seconds to give it, but it was an error we should have avoided. In the second-half they scored again after Peter Crook spilled a shot, and he very rarely makes mistakes like that.

“I’m not concerned about the league table, but to start moving up we need to cut out the mistakes at the back first and foremost. Worksop will be tough and they had a great result on Saturday. They like a long throw so we will have to defend our box well, but we will have the players up and ready to play.”

Key men Bayley McCann and Dan Jarvis face a battle to be fit for tomorrow’s match. McCann took a whack to the back in the early stages at Scarborough and had to be substituted, while Jarvis suffered a stamp on a foot and was due to have an X-Ray this morning.

Sports will definitely be without attacking players Mark Jones, Kaine Felix and Shaquile Coulthirst against Worksop.

"We are not having much look with injuries,” Gash added. We lost two key players before the first league game and another one during that first game. We haven't ruled Bayley or Dan out from tomorrow’s game. We will have to see how they are in the morning.”