Peterborough Sports slump to the bottom after defeat in Scarborough

Peterborough Sports slumped to the bottom of the National League North table after suffering a 3-1 defeat at Scarborough Athletic on Saturday.

The city side suffered a blow after just three minutes when on-loan Barnsley player Bayley McCann limped off and the afternoon didn’t get any better despite a first goal for the club from summer signing Luca Miller.

The Turbines carved out the first opportunity on 10 minutes, but Sam McLintock’s shot from the edge of the box was blocked by a defender.

But it was the hosts who opened the scoring on 22 minutes as Rio Allan cut inside from the right before curling an effort into the far corner. Sports captain Ryan Fryatt then made two fine blocks during the same attack to stop Scarborough from extending their advantage.

Sports equalised on 31 minutes when Fryatt’s long pass was collected by Josiah Dyer who squared to Miller to convert from inside the penalty area.

Dan Jarvis capitalised on a defensive slip-up on the edge of the Scarborough penalty area but curled his effort straight at the ‘keeper.

Deep into first half stoppage time, the hosts were awarded a penalty as Ste Walker took a tumble in the box. It was Walker who stepped up and fired the ball home from the spot.

‘The Turbines’ started the second half strongly as a quickly taken free-kick found Jarvis unmarked inside the box, but his effort was cleared.

But Scarborough then extended their lead on 56 minutes as Green’s effort was spilt by Crook into the feet of Dom Tear who tapped in from yards out.

Sports kept pushing with substitute Michael Gash and McLintock forcing saves and replacement Sam Bayly curled just wide from a free kick before a third defeat in four outings was accepted.

Peterborough Sports return to action on Monday as they host Worksop Town at PIMS Park (3pm). Newly-promoted Worksop collected their first win of the season on Saturday.

Sports: Crook, Fryatt, Fox, Powell (sub 81 mins, Hickingbottom), Mensah (sub 63 mins, Bayly), McCann (sub 3 mins, Straughan-Brown), McLintock, Whitehouse, Jarvis (sub 68 mins, Gash), Dyer (sub 63 mins, Booth), Miller. Unused subs: Edwards, Cavallo.

Scarborough: Whitley, Weledji, Maloney (sub 80 mins, Wiles), Thornton, Allan (sub 83 mins, Duckworth), Purver, Walker (sub 71 mins, Bennett), Green, Tear (sub 61 mins, Colville), Brown (sub 90+2mins, Gibson-Booth), Hull. Unused sub: Romero.

Attendance: 839