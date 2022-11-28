Peterborough Sports manager Jimmy Dean. Photo: James Richardson.

That’s view of manager Jimmy Dean after a highly efficient 2-0 National League North win at Leamington on Saturday.

The pre-season relegation favourites are now much closer to the play-offs (2 points) than they are the relegation zone (11 points) despite fielding a depleted squad on most matchdays.

Two Josh McCammon goals secured the win at Leamington. He’s scored four goals in his last three matches despite playing out of position in a team that is now unbeaten in six competitive matches.

The latest win even earned praise from the Leamington manager.

"It was an efficient win rather than a spectacular one,” Dean stated. “It was a tight game which we did deserve to win, but I wouldn’t say we were in total control for the entire game.

"It took a moment of magic from Josh to get us in front just before half-time. He took his chance brilliantly and added a second in the second-half and they didn’t give us any trouble after that.

"The players have done themselves, me, the club and the city proud as they refuse to let some off-field issues at the club affect the way they are playing.

"Once we take the lead I expect to win as we are defending so well. We tweaked the system to help us adapt to the level we are now playing at and it’s worked a treat.”

Sports are ninth ahead of a home game against next-to-bottom Farsley Celtic on Saturday. It’s a 12.30pm kick off at the Bee Arena to avoid a potential clash with an England World Cup tie and there is reduced admission on offer to try and attract more supporters to the game. Posh are playing at home on Friday night this week.

Sports fans are invited to the Bee Arena bar on Tuesday evening to watch England v Wales in the World Cup (7pm kick off) alongside the players and management staff.