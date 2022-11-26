Josh McCammon (right) scored twice for Peterborough Sports at Leamington. Photo: James Richardson.

It’s four goals in three games for McCammon who opened the scoring just before the break with a fine turn and shot from the edge of the area.

His second early in the second-half had more than a touch of fortune as a strike from substitute Dan Jarvis wasn’t likely to lead to a goal until it struck McCammon and rebounded past a wrong-footed ‘keeper.

There was nothing lucky about the victory though as Sports edged a competitive contest after restricting the home side to barely a scoring chance in 90 minutes.

Sports ‘keeper Peter Crook didn’t have to deal with a shot on target until the 90th minute and then he wasn’t really tested.

Earlier Connor Johnson headed over from a first minute corner, McCammon saw a shot blocked and Maniche Sani went close with another headed attempt.

There was also the welcome sight on the substitutes’ bench of Jordan Nicholson and Nathan Fox, two key men on the way back from injuries.

After the game Leamington manager Paul Holloran paid tribute to Sports. He told the Leanington FC website: “They only came into the league for this season, but they looked like an established National League side.

"They have good players and they play with confidence.”

Sports are now ninth in the table with eight wins and just six defeats in 20 league games. The city side are unbeaten in their last six competitive matches.

Peter Crook, Kayden Williams-Lowe, Isiah Bazeley (sub Daniel Jarvis, 32), Ryan Fryatt, Connor Johnson, Daniel Lawlor, Dion Semble-Ferris, Connor Kennedy, 10 Maniche Sani (5 Richard Jones, 90), Josh McCammon, Michael Gash (sub Mark Jones, 46).

