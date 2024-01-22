Peterborough Sports keen to maintain momentum by beating Alfreton ahead of the visit of mighty Scunthorpe United
Sports host play-off chasing Alfreton Town at PIMS Park on Tuesday (7.45pm kick off) and they are keen to maintain some impressive momentum before Dean brings his title challengers to the city for an all-ticket affair on Saturday (January 27, 3pm).
A creditable 1-1 draw at third-placed Scarborough Athletic on Saturday made it four games unbeaten in all competition for Sports who led through a Michael Gash goal before conceding an equaliser to a deflected shot.
The result left Sports in 15th place, seven points clear of the relegation zone, but only eight adrift of the play-off places.
“It was a good point at Scarborough, but we came off the pitch a little bit disappointed as we had the best chance to win the game in the second-half,” joint-manager Gash said. “But we played well against a team in good form which kept our little run going.
"It was a tough game in tough conditions, but we need to maintain that momentum against Alfreton to make sure we go into the Scunthorpe game full of confidence.
"Alfreton are always hard to play against. They always have a big centre forward, but we fancy our chances at home against anyone as long as we play our football.”
The game tomorrow comes too early for injured Sports pair Connor Johnson and Dan Jarvis, but they could be back in the squad for the Scunthorpe match.