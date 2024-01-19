Jimmy Dean's return to Peterborough Sports with Scunthorpe United is an all-ticket match
The game at PIMS Park on Saturday, January 27 will mark the return to the club of legendary manager Jimmy Dean who steered Sports to multiple promotions all the way to step 2 football before joining Scunthorpe midway through last season.
Sports are enjoying a solid season and sit 16th ahead of a tough trip to third-placed Scarborough Athletic on Saturday. Sports also host Alfreton Town next Tuesday (January 23) before tackling Scunthorpe.
Dean’s team were hot favourites to win the National League North title, but they are currently second, eight points behind leaders Tamworth with a game in hand. Scunthorpe host Tamworth in a massive match tomorrow.
Scunthorpe fans are expected to travel to Sports in big numbers.
Tickets are available from https://pslfc.ktckts.com/