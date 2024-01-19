Peterborough Sports have made their clash with National League North big guns Scunthorpe United an all-ticket match.

Jimmy Dean (Left) with current Peterborough Sports skipper Mark Jones. Photo: James Richardson.

The game at PIMS Park on Saturday, January 27 will mark the return to the club of legendary manager Jimmy Dean who steered Sports to multiple promotions all the way to step 2 football before joining Scunthorpe midway through last season.

Sports are enjoying a solid season and sit 16th ahead of a tough trip to third-placed Scarborough Athletic on Saturday. Sports also host Alfreton Town next Tuesday (January 23) before tackling Scunthorpe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dean’s team were hot favourites to win the National League North title, but they are currently second, eight points behind leaders Tamworth with a game in hand. Scunthorpe host Tamworth in a massive match tomorrow.

Scunthorpe fans are expected to travel to Sports in big numbers.