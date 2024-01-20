News you can trust since 1948
BREAKING

Terrific point at the seaside for Peterborough Sports

Peterborough Sports claimed an excellent National League North point at third-placed Scarborough Athletic on Saturday.
By Alan Swann
Published 20th Jan 2024, 21:22 GMT
Updated 20th Jan 2024, 22:12 GMT
Scarborough's equalising goal against Peterborough Sports. Photo: Richard PonterScarborough's equalising goal against Peterborough Sports. Photo: Richard Ponter
Scarborough's equalising goal against Peterborough Sports. Photo: Richard Ponter

Joint player-manager Michael Gash fired Sports ahead following a Dan Lawlor free kick on 11 minutes in Sports’ first attack of the contest.

There was a touch of good fortune about the Scarborough leveller on 54 minutes when an Alex Wiles shot struck a Sports defender and looped over goalkeeper Peter Crook and into the net.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Sports created chances throughout the contest in front of a crowd of 1,584 which included 34 visiting fans.

Most Popular
Mark Jones (left) in action for Peterborough Sports at Scarborough. Photo: Richard PonterMark Jones (left) in action for Peterborough Sports at Scarborough. Photo: Richard Ponter
Mark Jones (left) in action for Peterborough Sports at Scarborough. Photo: Richard Ponter

The city side are at home to play-off chasing Alfreton on Tuesday (January 23, 7.45pm) before the big one next Saturday against a Scunthorpe United side managed by Sports’ legend Jimmy Dean next Saturday.

Sports are 15th, seven points above the relegation zone with games in hand on most teams in the division.

Sports: Crook, Tootle, Fox, Fryatt, McCammon, Gash, Alban-Jones, Lawlor, Jones, Nicholson, Sembie-Ferris.

Scarborough: Whitley, Brown, Colville, McHale, Thornton, Gooda, Purver, Wiles, Rutledge (Tear 80), Dyson, Green (Maloney 70).

A MORE COMPREHENSIVE MATCH REPORT WILL APPEAR ON SUNDAY

Related topics:National LeagueScarborough AthleticScarborough