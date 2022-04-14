Peterborough Sports have promotion firmly in their grasp after a superb week, Stamford seek a top three finish, Whittlesey chase a play-off place and a farewell game for Peterborough North End, all the Easter non-league fixtures

Peterborough Sports celebrate their Northants County Cup Final success. Photo: James Richardson.

Not only did they secure the first Northants FA Senior Cup win in the club’s history at Northampton Town FC, but their sole rivals for second spot in the Southern Premier Division Central, Coalville, conceded two goals in the final 10 minutes to drop points from a 2-2 draw at lowly Biggleswade.

Sports had overcome a sluggish start to beat Biggleswade 3-0 at the Bee Arena last weekend and now hold all the aces in the race for second and that crucial home advantage throughout the play-offs.

Sports are now two points clear of Coalville and have a better goal difference by 11 with just three matches to go.

Dan Jarvis celebrates a goal for Peterborough Sports against Biggleswade last weekend. Photo: James Richardson.

Sports are at mid-table Stourbridge on Easter Saturday before hosting struggling Hitchin on Easter Monday (3pm). The city side finish their season at a Leiston team with nothing to play for on Saturday, April 23 and then it’s straight into play-off semi-final action on Tuesday, April 26, a game that will take place at the Bee Arena providing Sports pick up a point from their final three matches.

The play-off final, with a place in the National North or South division at stake, is scheduled for Bank Holiday, Monday, May 2.

Coalville are at a tricky Needham Market side on Saturday before hosting fourth-placed Rushall Olympic on Monday. They finish with a trip to Stourbridge.

“It’s been a tough season with injury after injury,” Sports manager Jimmy Dean said. “Somehow we are second in the league. We started well and we are finishing well. We are going to give it everything, but we are taking nothing for granted even though we are in a great position. We have a tough Easter though as Stourbridge are always strong and Hitchin have improved a lot lately.”

Stamford AFC are realistically now battling to secure some home advantage in the Northern Premier Midlands Division. They host Coleshill on Saturday (3pm) before making the short trip to Yaxley on Monday (3pm) when they will seeking revenge for a shock Christmas home defeat.

To contest the Thurlow Nunn Division One play-offs Whittlesey Athletic need to win their final game against Debenham LC at Feldale Field (3pm) and hope rivals Framlingham fail to win their last game at Great Yarmouth.

Peterborough North End play their final game in this competition before reverting to life in the Peterborough League. They host play-off bound Norwich CBS at the Bee Arena (3pm).

EASTER WEEKEND FIXTURES

Saturday

Southern League Premier Division Central: Stourbridge v Peterborough Sports.

Northern Premier Midlands Division: Daventry v Yaxley, Spalding v Corby, Stamford v Coleshill, Wisbech v Chasetown.

United Counties Premier Division: Deeping Rangers v Loughborough Students, Holbeach v Boston, Newark v Pinchbeck.

United Counties Division One: Gedling MW v Blackstones, Lutterworth v Bourne.

Thurlow Nunn Premier Division: March v Mulbarton.

Thurlow Nunn Division One: Downham v Parson Drove, Peterborough North End v Norwich CBS, Whittlesey Ath v Debenham LC.

MONDAY

Southern League Premier Division Central: Peterborough Sports v Hitchin.

Northern Premier Midlands Division: Carlton v Spalding, Soham v Wisbech, Yaxley v Stamford.

United Counties Premier Division: Deeping Rangers v Holbeach, Pinchbeck v Skegness.

United Counties Division One: Bourne v Blackstones.