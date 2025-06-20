Peterborough Sports have lost star striker to National League North neighbours

Michael Gyasi after scoring for Peterborough Sports. Photo Darren Wiles

Star striker Michael Gyasi has left Peterborough Sports and returned to his former club King’s Lynn Town.

Gyasi top scored for Sports in National League North last season scoring 15 goals after moving to the club from Boston United. He will play at the same level next season, but for a club who finished in a play-off place last season.

Gyasi previously played for King’s Lynn for two years from 2020. He had resisted all attempts by Sports to persuade him to sign another contract at PIMS Park.

Sports, who recorded a club best finish of 12th in National League North last season, signed young forward Luca Miller from Kettering Town earlier this week.