Peterborough Sports have signed a striker who helped to dump Northampton Town out of the FA Cup as well as England international, while Spalding United pick up ex-Sports star

Luca Miller *blue) in action for Kettering Town as they dumped Cobblers out of the FA Cup last season. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images).

A striker who helped dump Northampton Town from last season’s FA Cup in one of the biggest shocks of first round day has signed for Peterborough Sports.

Luca Miller (19) scored for his hometown team Kettering Town in a 2-1 derby day success at Cobblers, one of seven goals in 30 appearances for 'The Poppies’ last season.

But the teenager has now found a move to a higher level with National League North side Sports. Kettering lost in the Southern Premier Division Central play-off final last season.

Sports have also signed England Deaf international goalkeeper Sam Edwards who has over 10 caps for his country to his name and has appeared at an European Championships.

New Peterborough Sports signing Sam Edwards. Photo Darren Wiles.

Edwards is expected to act as back-up to number one Sports ‘keeper Peter Crook.

Sports have now made four summer signings with midfielder Sam Mclintock and former Peterborough United left-back Aaron Powell having already committed to the city side.

Former Sports midfielder Josh McCammon has joined a number of former Sports players at Southern Premier Division Central side Spalding United.

McCammon was a star as current Spalding manager Jimmy Dean led Sports up the English pyramid. Dan Lawlor, Dion Sembie-Ferris, Nathan Fox and Connor Johnson are other former Sports players currently at Spalding.

McCammon has dropped down a division after spending last season with National League North side King’s Lynn Town. Spalding have also signed former Burton Albion midfielder Sam Hart who was at Kettering last season.