Peterborough Sports delivered another statement of intent as they battled back from 2-0 down to claim an impressive 2-2 draw at in-form South Shields on Saturday.

The city side are now unbeaten in seven competitive matches and are gaining quite the reputation for their spirit, commitment and never-say-die attitude. Dan Jarvis and Michael Gyasi scored the goals in front of a crowd close to 2,000 which clinched a point that moved Sports six points and six places clear of the National League North relegation places.

"It was a great comeback,” Sports joint-manager Michael Gash said. “To fight back against a very good footballing side was a top effort by the lads. South Shields deserved to be in front as they caused us problems in the first-half. They also had the backing of a big home crowd so to do what we did in that environment was impressive.

Dan Jarvis (orange) scored for Peterborough Sports at South Shields. Photo Darren Wiles.

"Dan pulled a goal back from outside the box before half-time which helped, and we devised strategy at the break which nullified them and we became the more dangerous team in the second-half. Michael got his goal at a time when we were on top and we were comfortable after that.

"We showed again what great character and spirit we have in the side and it was a very pleasing result for us.”

It’s FA Trophy action next for Sports who are on the road again to National League North rivals Southport next Saturday (December 7). Sports have already won 2-1 up there this season. The city side reached a club best quarter-final in the competition last season.

"A result from earlier in the season rarely has a bearing on the next meeting,” Gash admitted. “But it does show us we can win there. It’s an important game for us as we want to keep our unbeaten run going while trying to go even better than we did in the Trophy last season.”