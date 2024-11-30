Peterborough Sports came back from 2-0 down to take a superb point from their National League North trip to in-form South Shields on Saturday.

The home side took control of the game with a goal from Lucas Bolle on 14 minutes and a second from Kyle Crossley on 31 minutes, but crucially Dan Jarvis pulled a goal back five minutes before the break. Michael Gyasi took the opportunity to equalise midway through the second-half before Sports’ keeper Peter Crook pulled off a brilliant late save to stretch his side’s unbeaten league run to six games.

The last four have been drawn, but Sports have now eased six points and six places clear of the relegation zone. They travel to National League North Southport for a third round FA Trophy tie next Saturday (December 7).

Doncaster Rovers loanee Jonathan Bland went close for Sports from the edge of the area before South Shields took the lead following a fine passing move and a left-foot finish from Bolle. Sports should have levelled straight away, but Gyasi failed to hit the target from close range before Crook made a terrific diving save to thwart Ashton Mee.

MIchael Gyasi equalised for Sports at South Shields. Photo Darren Wiles.

Crossley did beat Crook from close range three minutes later, but Sports kept their heads up and Jarvis pulled a goal back with the help of a deflection from 25 yards. Shields almost restored their lead through Mee before the break, but he failed to convert from five yards much to the disappointment of most in an impressive crowd of 1,979.

The number of chances reduced in the second-half, but Gyasi grabbed his equaliser from close range after a corner led to a goalmouth scramble. Sports defended stoutly after drawing level, while also taking every opportunity to break out. Shields thought they had won it in the 89th minute when a Robert Briggs header looked goal-bound until Crook appeared to push the ball wide.

Sports: Crook, Putman, Fryatt, Gash, McCann, Van Lier, Gallagher, Bland, Jarvis, Felix, Gyasi. Subs: Elsom, Alban-Jones, Lomax, Winters, Booth.