Peterborough Sports defeated in Derbyshire after Salmon leapt into action

Kaine Felix (orange) in action for Peterborough Sports. Photo Darren Wiles

Peterborough Sports suffered a blow in their bid to claim a first top-half finish at National League North level with a 2-0 loss at Alfreton Town on Saturday.

The city side endured a horrible start as Lewis Salmon opened the scoring with a fine individual goal in the third minute. Salmon added a second goal 14 minutes to seal the points, but there was a consolation for Sports as Scarborough’s defeat at home to Buxton meant they stayed 12th ahead of a game against struggling Needham Market at PIMS Park on Good Friday (3pm kick off). The visitors will be relegated before that game if Radcliffe win at bottom club Farsley Celtic on Tuesday.

Sports then have an attractive game at leaders Scunthorpe United on Easter Monday (3pm kick off). There should be a bumper crowd at that match as it’s Scunthorpe’s final home game of the season.

Alfreton are below Sports in the table, but started the game having lost just one of their previous six matches. It took a desperate clearance off the goalline to stop Salmon adding a second goal in the opening 10 minutes.

Sports lost centre-back Ryan Fryatt to injury after just 18 minutes and his replacement MJ Kamsan-Kamara was soon in the book of an official who also cautioned two visiting players, one of them Elliot Putman, as they left the pitch at half-time.

A potential penalty after Kaine Felix was dumped on the ground inside the home penalty area just before the interval could have been the catalyst for a bout of dissent.

Top scorer Michael Gyasi had a couple of decent efforts on goal in the first-half. He also felt Sports should have had a penalty late on when his cross appeared to strike a hand.

Sports were 2-0 down by then though as Salmon had delivered a composed finish to a rare Alfreton chance.

Sports: Crook. Putman, Fryatt (sub Kamson-Kamara, 18 mins), Gash, Bondswell, Van Lier, Alban-Jones, Straughan-Brown, Felix, Gyasi, Jones. Other subs: Booth, Challinor, Winters, Atherton.

Attendance: 364