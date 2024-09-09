Peterborough Sports boss remains full of hope ahead of FA Cup tie

​Peterborough Sports joint-manager Michael Gsah insists his side are not far away from becoming a successful National League North side.

​Sports lost for the fourth time in seven outings when Brackley Town proved 2-0 too good at PIMS Park on Saturday.

The city side have slipped to 19th in the table, although they do have a game in hand on the teams around them.

“People see games differently, but I felt we were comfortable and dominant for a lot of Saturday’s game,” Gash claimed. “But then a lapse in concentration and a lack of communication presented them with a two-on-one situation and they scored.

Michael Gyasi (orange) in action for Peterborough Sports against Brackley. Photo Darren Wiles.

"It was a real sucker punch on the stroke of half-time, but at the break we just told the lads to keep going because we had been the better side.

“We started the second half well and for 10-15 minutes we were on top again and, even after we conceded again, I felt we could get back into the game, but it wasn’t to be.

"I honestly believe we are not far away from winning matches regularly at this level. We just need a break to get us going.

"Brackley are a solid side and they will climb the table, but we can follow them.”

Before the game Gash had called on his players to make PIMS Park a place opponents fear to tread, but they’ve now lost two out of their three home matches.

They had one meaningful shot on goal in 90 minutes when Dion Sembie-Ferris managed to force a save early in the second-half, while Brackley could have won by a bigger margin as Sports’ goalkeeper Peter Crook saved a 70th minute penalty.

Connor Hall took advantage of that defensive confusion to open the scoring and Morgan Roberts effectively sealed the victory from 25 yards on 65 minutes.

Sports are back in National League action at winless bottom club Oxford City on Tuesday, September 17, but they first have a second qualifying round FA Cup tie at National League South strugglers Enfield on Saturday.

MJ Kamson-Kamara (orange) in action for Peterborough Sports against Brackley, Photo: Darren Wiles

Sports have to win three ties to reach the first round proper for the first time in the club’s history.

Enfield signed highly-rated Posh left-back Harley Mills on loan last week, but the 20 year-old was sent off on debut in a 4-1 home defeat at the hands of Maidstone after picking up two yellow cards which could see him ruled out of the Sports’ game.

Sports are assessing the fitness of defenders Matt Tootle and Elliot Putman.