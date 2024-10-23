Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

It was a bad night in Bradford for Peterborough Sports as they lost their National League North game 3-0 to Farsley Celtic.

The homeless hosts used Bradford Park Avenue for the fixture and two teams who started the night level on points and one place apart are now separated by three points and seven places with Sports sitting in 19th. The city side are still four points clear of the relegation zone though ahead of a game against Phil Brown’s Kidderminster Harriers at PIMS Park on Saturday (3pm).

Sports travelled North boosted by a crucial weekend win to tackle a Farsley team who hadn’t scored in their three previous matches, but the ‘highest ranked village team in the country’ started much the brighters. They could have led after two minutes when Ben Atkinson burst clear only to shoot straight at Sports’ keeper Peter Crook, but they did go ahead on 10 minutes when a chip from DJ Campton-Sturridge sailed into the top corner.

Farsley then took control with Robbie Fox and Campton-Sturridge both going close in the space of 90 seconds and a fierce strike from Ryan Watson just skimmed the crossbar soon afterwards.

Elliot Putman (orange) came closest to scoring for Sports at Farsley Celtic. Photo Darren Wiles.

Sports didn’t deliver a shot on goal until the 33rd minute when Dion Sembie-Ferris fired wide from distance, but he did force a save from the home ‘keeper early in the second-half before Farsley resumed control. Danny Greenfield accepted a pass from Fox to make it 2-0 with a decent finish on 57 minutes and a terrific volley from Fox completed the scoring 14 minutes from time. In between the goals Elliott Putman had forced another decent save from the Farsley goalie.

Sports had named just four substitutes, two of whom were goalkeepers.

Sports: Crook, Tootle, Putman, Fryatt, Gash, Lawlor, Van Lier (sub Alban-Jones, 75 mins), Jarvis, Gallagher, Sembie-Ferris, Goodman (sub Felix, 64 mins). Subs Alban-Jones, Felix, Elsom, Steele.