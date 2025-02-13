Peterborough Sports players and officials celebrate the win over Oxford City. Photo Darren Wiles

There’s a big feelgood factor currently enveloping Peterborough Sports, but they know they need to improve to beat National League North promotion chasers Curzon Ashton at PIMS Park on Saturday (3pm kick off).

Tuesday’s dramatic home win over Oxford City – they scored twice in the final 15 minutes to win 2-1 – lifted the city side back into the top half of the table which is no mean feat for one of the smallest clubs in the division.

But joint-manager Michael Gash, while praising his players for their fighting qualities, described the performance as ‘hit and miss.’ He doesn’t believe a similar display will be good enough against a visiting team who drew 1-1 at title favourites Scunthorpe United on Tuesday.

"Before the Oxford game we challenged the players to deliver two performances good enough to win two games,” Gash stated. “We were meeting teams at different ends of the table, but both games promised to be difficult. We were a bit hit and miss in the first game. We were off it, not by much, in the first-half, but the second half was much better.

Michael Gash after the win for Peterborough Sports against Oxford City. Photo Darren Wiles

"We brought two subs on and Mark Jones and Kieran Wallace both made a big impact on the team and the game. We always tell our subs to forget the disappointment of not starting and just make sure they are ready to play and those two were. We finished the game really strongly to get the win.

"Curzon will be a different test. They are just outside the play-off places, but they have games in hand on teams above them. We will need to be better, but we can be. We rode our luck up there earlier in the season when we got a 1-1 draw so we know what we are up against. It’s another game to look forward to though.”

On-loan Barnsley youngster Bayley McCann is expected to return from a foot injury on to take his place at left wing-back on Saturday, but in-form forward Max Booth is doubtful after picking up a knee injury in the Oxford game.