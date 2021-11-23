Peterborough Premier Division title showdown on Saturday, FC Peterborough hold Division One leaders Warboys, Division Two teams lose perfect records, Smiths on song for Sawtry and Thorpe Wood Rangers remain on the title trail

Action from Stilton United (red) earlier this season.

It’s already looking like a two-horse race for the title as the pair are eight points clear of the rest.

Uppingham won 4-2 at Oundle at teh weekend with Rob Forster scoring twice. Stilton are a point further back with Kyial West and Sam Eaton among the scorers in their 3-0 win over Stamford Lions.

In Division One Arslan Ali scored the goal for third-placed FC Peterborough as they held leaders Warboys Town to a 1-1 draw at Fulbridge Road. Jamie Darlow replied for Warboys. Deeping Rangers Reserves have jumped into second place after a 9-0 romp at Pinchbeck Reserves and Tydd leaprogged Ramsey into fourth after beating them 5-2. Matt Eaton scored four for Tydd with Jamie Jordan scoring both goals for the Rams.

Peterborough City and Polonia both surrendered their 100 per cent winning records in Division Two. City still achieved a decent result as they drew 1-1 at leaders Netherton Reserves. Jake Sansby fired City ahead, but Ionut Stelian Cioboata equalised in the second-half. Netherton’s Cheroiu Florin-Cosmin was sent off. Polonia were held 2-2 by mid-table Orton Rangers. Stanground Sports are second after a 5-0 win at Parkside.

Sawtry have won all 11 Division Three games they’ve played this season, a record they maintained with a 5-1 win over Cardea Reserves. Brian Smith and Matthew Church scored two apiece with Craig Smith also on target. Deeping United are third after a 12-0 thrashing of Huntingdon Rovers, while at the bottom winless Dreams FC picked up just a third point of the season from a 2-2 draw with Leverington Reserves.