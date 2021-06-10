Peterborough Northern Star Ladies’ title challenge stumbles, so it’s now all in Netherton United’s hands

Cambs Women Championship North Champions Cardea FC celebrated their title win with a 9-0 romp against Brampton last weekend. Emma Pollard claimed a double hat-trick with Courtney Coles (2) and Georgie Elsom also on target . Pictured before the game are (no order) Paul Clarke and Kev Webster with Laura Parr, Laura Rudd, Laura Ramsaran, Maisie Homden, Keleigh Slipper, Emma Frost, Emma Pollard, Anna Langa, Helen Buckingham, Courtney Coles, Jess O’Sullivan, Rachael Cleaver, Georgie Elsom, Devon Caston, Ella Harness, Steph Wagstaff and Hayley Rees. Photo: David Lowndes.

The city side’s surge up the table co-incided with the abandoment of their first-team competition for the season, but the students handed out a lesson at the Branch Bros Stadium.

The University team beat Star 2-0 and also held them to a 2-2 draw to take a four-point lead into their final fixture at Whittlesey Athletic on Sunday (June 13). Don’t rule Whittlesey out though as they held the University to a 3-3 draw last weekend when Eleanor Scotland bagged a hat-trick.

Star have a game in hand, but can’t catch the leaders if they win at Whittlesey. Star are at March on Sunday before closing their top-flight season at Whittlesey on Wednesday (June 16).

Netherton United on the other hand, will now win the title if they win their last three matches starting with a double header at the Grange against Ketton this Sunday.