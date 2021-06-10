Peterborough Northern Star Ladies’ title challenge stumbles, so it’s now all in Netherton United’s hands
Peterborough Northern Star Ladies Reserves’ title charge in the Cambs Women’s Premiership hit the buffers last night (June 9) in a massive double headed fixture against rivals Cambridge University.
The city side’s surge up the table co-incided with the abandoment of their first-team competition for the season, but the students handed out a lesson at the Branch Bros Stadium.
The University team beat Star 2-0 and also held them to a 2-2 draw to take a four-point lead into their final fixture at Whittlesey Athletic on Sunday (June 13). Don’t rule Whittlesey out though as they held the University to a 3-3 draw last weekend when Eleanor Scotland bagged a hat-trick.
Star have a game in hand, but can’t catch the leaders if they win at Whittlesey. Star are at March on Sunday before closing their top-flight season at Whittlesey on Wednesday (June 16).
Netherton United on the other hand, will now win the title if they win their last three matches starting with a double header at the Grange against Ketton this Sunday.
Peterborough United cruised to the top of the Under 16A Division in the Cambs Girls League with an 8-0 win at Sawston. Molly Cunningham, Keeley Jackson and Emily Sansom each scored twice.