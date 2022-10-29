FC Peterborough have been the victim of a break--in.

FC Peterborough has been left shocked after finding out that the most of the club’s kit has been stolen overnight.

The break-in is believed to have happened overnight on Friday/Saturday (October 29).

The club has issued an appeal to try to find the kit but have been left struggling to find enough for their reserve side to use on Saturday.

A twitter post from the club said: “Unfortunately last night our away kit has been stolen from a vehicle break in.

“If anyone sees the kit anywhere, please do let us know. Can’t imagine it being of much use to anyone else! Would appreciate any shares.

"As a community club one of our biggest expenses is kit so this is hugely inconvenient and leaves our Reserves struggling for a kit for today’s match.”

FC Peterborough has around 250 players across its 12 teams, ranging all the way from juniors to adults and are based at what was formerly to Branch Bros Stadium at Chestnut Avenue, Dogsthorpe.

