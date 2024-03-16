Ayman Trabelsi. Photo Tim Symonds

The table-topping Wakes pipped play-off hopefuls Newark Town 1-0 at the Abbey Lawn thanks to a second-half goal from Zac Allen in front of a bumper Bourne crowd of 425.

Bourne now need just seven points from their final seven games to win the title.

Blackstones haven’t given up hope of promotion through the play-offs after a 1-1 draw at home to Kirby Muxloe. Nathan Rudman equalised an early goal from the third-placed visitors before the break to leave Stones six points outside the play-off places.

Ayman Trabelsi scored twice for FC Peterborough against Haverhill Borough. Photo Tim Symonds

In the Premier Division North Pinchbeck United gave themselves a chance of getting off the bottom of the table with a 2-0 win over mid-table Belper United. Amadu Kanu scored both goals.

Fifth-placed March Town look set for some post-season play-off fun in the Premier Division South after a 2-1 win against Coventry United. Ben Seymour-Shove and Jack Saunders scored their goals, but Yaxley went down 2-1 at home to Histon despite a goal from Oleksandr Muzychuk.

Stamford AFC fell further off the play-off pace in the Southern League Premier Division Central with a 2-1 defeat at third-placed AFC Telford. Harry Vince claimed the Daniels’ consolation goal with a thumping 30 yarder.

Spalding maintained second place in the Northern Premier Midlands Division with a 5-1 romp at Rugby Town. Riley O’Sullivan scored twice with Nathan Stainfield, Jordan Graham and former Peterborough United youth team skipper Kyle Barker on target.

Ayman Trabelsi scored twice as FC Peterborough beat Haverhill Borough 5-0 at the King Carz Arena in Division One North of the Thurlow Nunn League. Micael Gonclaves, Vitor Vaz and Abulai Sanha also scored as FC Peterborough picked up their first win in five matches.

Holbeach United are a point outside the play off places after a 1-1 draw with Harwich & Parkston at Carters Park. George Frost scored for the Tigers.

Peterborough Sports went down 1-0 at Darlington in National League North, but remain seven points clear of the relegation zone.

RESULTS

National League

North Division: Darlington 1, Peterborough Sports 0.

Southern League

Premier Division Central: AFC Telford 2, Stamford AFC 1 (Vince).

Northern Premier League

Midlands Division: Rugby Town 1, Spalding United 5 (O’Sullivan 2, Graham, Stainfield, Barker)

United Counties League

Premier Division North: Deeping Rangers 0, Loughborough Students 1; Kimberley Miners Welfare 0, Wisbech Town 1 (Challinor); Pinchbeck United 2 (Kanu 2), Belper United 0.

Premier Division South: March Town 2 (Saunders, Seymour-Shove), Coventry United 1; Yaxley 1 (Muzychuk), Histon 2.

Division One: Blackstones 1 (Rudman), Kirby Muxloe 0; Bourne Town 1 (Allen), Newark Town 0.

Thurlow Nunn League