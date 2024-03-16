Peterborough Sports beaten at in-form Darlington by a second-half goal

Peterborough Sports went down by a solitary goal at bang in-form National League North strugglers Darlington on Saturday.
By Alan Swann
Published 16th Mar 2024, 19:31 GMT
Updated 16th Mar 2024, 19:59 GMT
Kaine Felix (orange) in action for Peterborough Sports. Photo Darren Wiles.Kaine Felix (orange) in action for Peterborough Sports. Photo Darren Wiles.
Kaine Felix (orange) in action for Peterborough Sports. Photo Darren Wiles.

The Quakers have enjoyed a superb 2024 following the appointment of former Newcastle United midfielder Steve Watson as manager and this 1-0 win lifted them five points clear of the relegation zone.

Cameron Salkeld’s 74th-minute strike made it seven wins in nine games for his side and condemned Sports to a second successive league defeat. They remain 15th, seven places and seven points clear of the bottom four.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Former Darlington striker Kaine Felix went close to scoring for Sports with a seventh-minute header before Dan Jarvis shot just wide from 25 yards.

Most Popular
Kaine Felix (orange) in action for Peterborough Sports. Photo Darren Wiles.Kaine Felix (orange) in action for Peterborough Sports. Photo Darren Wiles.
Kaine Felix (orange) in action for Peterborough Sports. Photo Darren Wiles.

Sports were without goalkeeper Peter Crook who was celebrating the birth of a child, but his replacement, former Posh youth team player Lewis Elsom, made a smart smothering save midway through the first half.

It was a scrappy affair which didn’t improve after the break as Josh McCammon and Felix both missed the target when well placed before Mark Jones saw his close range header from a Jarvis corner blocked on the line.

And six minutes later Sakeld struck to send the vast majority of the 1,600+ crowd into raptures and the home side saw out the rest of the game fairly comfortably.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Sports had lost 3-1 at home to Buxton on Tuesday despite taking the lead with a Jarvis goal.

Sports are due at Kettering Town on Tuesday (March 19) for a Northants FA Hillier Cup semi-final.

Darlington: Young, Griffiths, Lees, Barrow, Hedley (sub Lawlor 61), Platt, Hatfield, Curry (sub Rivers 61), Cornish, Salkeld, Main.

Sports: Elsom, McCauley, Ahui, Fryatt, Fox, Lawlor, McCammon, Jarvis, Alban-Jones, Felix, Jones, Subs: Gash, Tootle, Miles, Pereira, Fowkes.

Attendance: 1,623

Related topics:Peterborough SportsDarlingtonNational League North