Osker celebrations as Aaron called up to Scotland’s Deaf Football team

Aaron Osker.

Right back Aaron (18), who has had a long career in local junior and youth football playing for Gunthorpe Harriers made his debut for Scotland in a training game last month.

The match was part of preparations for the Deaf Under 21 European Championships next year.

Aaron has also played for the Posh Deaf Youth football team since he was 11, winning multiple national and regional honours.

He’s also on the roster for the Posh deaf men’s team for the coming season.

Aaron qualifies to play for Scotland through his grandfather who was born in Partick, Glasgow.

Aaron said: “I really enjoyed my first match representing Scotland.