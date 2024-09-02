No more warm welcomes at Pims Park says Peterborough Sports boss

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

​Peterborough Sports joint-boss Michael Gash has called on his players to make PIMS Park a place opponents fear to tread.

Sports are back on home turf on Saturday (September 7, 3pm) when Brackley Town are the visitors. The city side have played four of their opening six National League North fixtures on the road so their current 18th placed position could be misleading.

A run of three games without defeat ended abruptly at Chester on Saturday when Sports were well beaten 3-0 by a slick, improving side.

Sports then saw their scheduled Tuesday (September 3) fixture at bottom club Oxford City postponed because their intended hosts have seen players called up on international duty. It will now take place on September 17

Michael Gash (orange).

Chester scored twice in a handful of minutes last weekend and added a third goal 20 minutes from time.

“It has been a tough start with a lot of travelling,” Gash said. “But we get a week off now when almost everyone else has had a midweek game, and we are looking forward to playing at home again.

“It was a disappointing defeat at Chester after a good little run of results, but we still had our moments in the game. They were very good though. They move the ball well and take you into positions you don’t to go to.

“It was also frustrating as we had an excellent 10 minutes at the start of the second-half when we nullified them and enjoyed good spells of possession, but we didn’t hurt them enough.

Photo David Lowndes.

"Brackley have been hit and miss this season, but they are one of those clubs that know the division inside out and they usually end up in and around the play-offs.

"They are always physical so it will be a test, but we want better home form than last season. We want to make our place a fortress, somewhere the other teams don’t look forward to playing.

"We lost our first game against Chorley, but we need to follow up our win against Buxton and go on a good run at home.”

Gash picked up his fifth caution in six matches at Chester and will now be suspended from the Brackley game.