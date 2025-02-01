Peterborough Sports applaud the home fans after their defeat to Chester. Photo Darren Wiles

Peterborough Sports joint-boss Michael Gash had mixed emotions after Saturday’s unlucky 1-0 defeat at home to National League North leaders Chester at PIMS Park.

There was pride in a performance that drew praise from the staff and players of a team winning for the seventh straight match, but also disappointment at failing to convert domination of possession into clear-cut chances and goals in front of a crowd of 476.

Sports are 13th in the table, well clear of the drop zone as they chase a club record finish at step two level. They will hope to get back to winning ways, after two straight single goal defeats, at home to lowly Farsley Celtic on Tuesday (7.45pm kick off).

Gash revealed after the game that experienced defender Matt Tootle has left the club by mutual consent after a struggle with injuries all season. He also revealed key player Dan Jarvis could be back in action at promotion-chasing Brackley next Saturday (February 8) despite a fractured cheekbone.

Action from Peterborough Sports (orange) v Chester. Photo Darren Wiles

"It was one of those games when you walk off the pitch frustrated at not getting something after controlling the second-half,” Gash said. “But Chester probably left pleased they rode out a storm to get a vital win. That’s what the best teams do. We had a lot of the ball, but we didn’t create clear-cut chances. We went close a few times and had a couple cleared off the line, but we just have to find that little bit extra to turn good performances into good results.

“The lads were very good though. We didn’t play our best in the previous game, but we were on the front foot from the kick off against Chester. They took the lead in the first-half, but we didn’t let that bother us. We kept pushing and I was proud of how we played against the best team in the league at the moment.

"To be fair Chester’s management staff and players were all very complimentary about us, saying it was one of the toughest games they’ve had, but in a way that made it worse!

"We need to get back to winning ways on Tuesday now by making sure we can play like we did today. We won’t have Matt Tootle who has now left us and we wish him all the best. He’s a great lad and a great character who scored some vital goals for us last season and everyone at the club loved him, but his body is telling him to stop. He keeps getting niggles so we’ve agreed to part ways.

"Dan Jarvis is having a facemask made to protect his injury, but it won’t be ready until Friday.”

Sports have finished 14th and 15th in their two seasons at National League North level.