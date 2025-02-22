Josh Moreman in action for Deeping Rangers against Kimberley Miners Welfare. Photo Jason Richardson.

Deeping Rangers claimed a massive win in their battle against relegation from United Counties League Premier Division South.

Brett Whaley’s side shrugged off the disappointment of falling behind to fellow strugglers KImberley Miners Welfare on 17 minutes to power to a 4-1 win which lifted them out of the drop zone at the expense of their visitors to the Haydon Whitham Stadium.

Bryan Adiado and David Burton-Jones, with a 20-yarder, saw Deeping in front at the break before Adiado and Oleksandr Muzychuk added second-half goals.

It was another frustrating day for Bourne Town as they were beaten 5-3 on penalties at Rugby Borough In a UCL Cup quarter-final. It was 1-1 after 90-minutes after Brad Marshall had bagged a last-gasp equaliser for ‘The Wakes.’ Bourne are going into their FA Vase quarter-final at Surrey-based AFC Whyteleafe next Saturday (March 1) in poor form. They lost three of their first 25 United Counties Premier Division North games, but then lost four in a row, the last 3-0 at home to Skegness Town in midweek, and are now seven points off top spot.

March Town suffered a blow to their play-off prospects in the Premier Division South. They stay fourth though despite losing 3-2 at Sileby. Yaxley went down 4-1 at home to second-placed Aylestone Park. Denys Dushkin scored the consolation goal.

March had reached the final of the Hinchingbrooke Cup in midweek after fighting back from 2-0 against UCL Premier Division South leaders St Neots Town to draw 2-2 before winning 5-4 on penalties. Danny Emmington and Denny Escorcio scored for ‘The Hares’ in the final 20 minutes.

FC Peterborough maintained their push for the Thurlow Nunn Division One North play-offs with a superb 1-0 win at third-placed Framlingham. Mario Neves scored the crucial goal with goalkeeper Sarunas Snitkas making a couple of brilliant saves. The city side are just one place and three points outside the play-off places.

Stamford AFC and Spalding United are both six places off the play-off pace in the Southern Premier Division Central. Stamford were denied two points by a 93rd minute equaliser for hosts Royston Town after Ashton Offler had fired the visitors in front. Jack Duffy of ‘The Daniels’ was sent off after receiving two late yellow cards.

Spalding, who have played a game more than Stamford, came from behind to beat Redditch 2-1 at home with goals from Jason Law and James Clifton. Stamford are at bottom club Biggleswade on Tuesday (February 25).

Peterborough Sports won 1-0 at Rushall Olympic in a National League North game.

RESULTS

National League North: Rushall Olympic 0, Peterborough Sports 1 (Jones).

Southern League Premier Division Central: Royston Town 1, Stamford AFC 1 (Offler); Spalding United 2 (Clifton, Law), Redditch United 1.

United Counties League

KO Cup quarter final: Rugby Borough 1, Bourne Town 1 (Marshall) – Rugby won 5-3 on penalties.

Premier Division North: Deeping Rangers 4 (Adiado 2, Burton-Jones, Muzychuk), Kimberley Miners Welfare 1; Wisbech Town 2 (Conyard 2), Belper United 6.

Premier Division South: Sileby Rangers 3, March Town 2 (Burrows, Foy); Yaxley v Aylestone Park

Thurlow Nunn Division One North: Diss Town 3, Pinchbeck Utd 1 (Ward); Framlingham Town 0, FC Peterborough 1 (Neves); Whitton Utd 0, FC Parson Drove 1.