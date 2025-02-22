Jones joy as Sports claim a revenge victory
The city side lost the reverse fixture at PIMS Park and were also beaten by the team next-to-bottom of the table in the final qualifying round of the FA Cup before Christmas.
But a solitary first-half goal from skipper Mark Jones sealed a victory which kept Sports in 11th place. The visitors also saw a 70th minute Gyasi penalty saved by home ‘keeper Paul White.
Sports deserved their win, but couldn’t find the goals to deliver a scoreline to match their dominance. Gyasi also went close for Sports in the early stages and ex-Wolves forward Austin Samuels just missed the target for Rushall on the half hour. Samuels also forced a fine save from Sports’ keeper Peter Crook eight minutes before the break and within two minutes Jones has opened the scoring.
Jack Hull nodded just wide for the hosts in the final minute of the half and five minutes after the break Jack Thomas lobbed Crook, but watched helplessly as the ball bounced over the crossbar.
"We had some great chances,” Sports joint-boss Michael Gash said. “We deserved the win, but we should have scored more goals.”
Sports, who are seven points off a play-off place, are next in action at relegation battlers Radcliffe on Tuesday (Feb 25).
Sports: Crook, Putman, Gash, Bland, McCann, Felix, Alban-Jones, Jarvis, Wallace, Jones, Gyasi. Subs: Makuna, Van Lier, Elsom, Challinor, Steele.
