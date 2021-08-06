ICA Sports and NECI have pulled out of the Peterborough & District League

Action from an ICA Sports (blue) game.

City-based ICA Sports have withdrawn from the Premier Division, while NECI, who were based in Whaplode Drove, have also pulled out of Division One.

A shortage of players is believed to be the reason for the decision of both clubs. ICA lost manager Jimmy Bratton to Premier Division rivals Ketton last month.

There will be no re-organisation of the league constitution so the top two divisions will now have 15 teams apiece.

It’s been a struggle for a lot of clubs over the last two seasons which has seen two aborted Peterborough League campaigns thanks to the pandemic.

“People have changed their lifestyles,” Stilton United manager Chris Bartlett stated. “People who played football on a Saturday found other thinsg to do and attracting them back has been difficult.

“It’s been the toughest pre-season I’ve known in 20 years in the local game. There have been so many friendlies called off because clubs can’t raise teams.