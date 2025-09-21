Hat-trick hero was playing his second game for Bourne Town, FA Vase joy for Whittlesey Athletic and Wisbech Town, but bad road trips for Spalding United and Stamford AFC

Bourne Town celebrate a goal for Jordan O'Brien (right) in the 4-0 win over Racing Clun Warwick. Photo Dave Mears

Jordan O’Brien claimed a hat-trick in just his second game as Bourne Town completed a welcome 4-0 Northern Premier Midlands Division win over fellow strugglers Racing Club Warwick at the Abbey Lawn.

Tom Siddons also struck as a second win of the season lifted ‘The Wakes’ up to 16th.

But it was a bleak day at Southern Premier Division Central level for Spalding United and Stamford AFC who both suffered heavy 4-1 defeats on the road. Jack Roberts grabbed a late consolation goal for Spalding who have slipped to ninth after the not inconsiderable handicap of playing their first 8 games away from home.

Kai Tonge slammed home a 95th minute penalty for Stamford who remain rooted to the bottom with 5 defeats and no wins from their opening 8 matches after 4-1 loss at Needham Market. Both clubs travel again on Tuesday with Stamford set for another tough test at second-placed Kettering Town and Spalding at Bury Town.

Jake Austin (right) scores for FC Peterborough against Holland FC.

Blackstones suffered an even heavier defeatat free-scoring Boston Town in the United Counties Premier Division North. Boston beat Wisbech Town 7-2 in midweek and followed that up with a 7-0 thumping of Stones.

March Town are up to 4th in the Premier Division South after a Florian Tsaguim goal settled matters at Daventry Town, but troubled Yaxley didn’t resolve their off-field issues in time to play at Godmanchester Rovers.

FC Peterborough lost their top-of-the-table clash at home to unbeaten Thurlow Nunn Division One leaders Holland FC in the first-half which they ended 3-0 in arrears. Goals from young substitute Jake Austin and Junior Augusto eventually made it 3-2.

Deeping Rangers also launched a late comeback in their FA Vase second qualifying round tie at home to Aylestone Park, but goals from Ryan Cook and Kellan Hickinson couldn’t prevent a 3-2 defeat.

Pinchbeck United and Holbeach United suffered heavy Vase defeats, but goals from Tom Papworth-Boston (2), Alfie Fryett, Scott Waumsley and Jack Carter secured a 5-0 win for Whittlesey Athletic over Huntingdon Town. Wisbech Town were also successful, 2-1 at Harleston thanks to goals from Ryan Lennon and Luke Harris.

Peterborough Sports saw their crucial basement battle in National League North at Southport abandoned with the hosts 2-1 in front.

RESULTS

FA Vase second qualifying round: Clifton All Whites 5, Pinchbeck United 0;Deeping Rangers 2 (Cook, Hickinson), Aylestone Park 3; Harleston Town 1, Wisbech Town 2 (Harris, Lennon); Sandiacre Town 6, Holbeach United 0; Whittlesey Athletic 5 (Papworth-Boston 2, Fryett, Waumsley, Carter), Huntingdon Town 0.

National League North: Southport 2, Peterborough Sports 1 (Booth) – Match abandoned.

Southern Premier Division Central: Banbury United 4, Spalding United 1 (Roberts); Needham Market 4, Stamford AFC 1 (Tonge)

Northern Premier Midlands Division: Bourne Town 4 (O’Brien 3, Siddons), Racing Club Warwick 0.

United Counties Premier Division North: Boston Town 7, Blackstones 0.

United Counties Premier Division South: Daventry Town 0, March Town 1 (Tsagium); Godmanchester Rovers v Yaxley – Postponed.

Thurlow Nunn Division One North: FC Peterborough 2 (Austin, Augusto), Holland FC 3.