Spalding United warmed up for a huge top-of-the-table clash with a five-star Saturday showing against Sporting Khalsa.

Khalsa are no mugs and sit just outside the Northern Premier Midlands Division play-off places, but they were no match for the terrific Tulips who were 2-0 up at the break through goals from Posh loanee Tyler Winters and Stacey Freeman and 4-0 up after 51 minutes as Riley O’Sullivan and Nathan Stainfield also netted.

Zayn Hakeem completed the scoring in the 90th minute for second-placed Spalding, who have moved to within a point of leaders Harborough Town, who were surprisingly beaten at home by Sutton Coldfield, Spalding visit Harborough next Saturday (December 2).

Stamford AFC blew a great chance to sit among the play-off places in the Southern League Premier Division Central.

The Daniels were 2-0 up after eight minutes at lowly Leiston through Lee Shaw and Tendai Chitiza, but the home side pulled a goal back just before the break and equalised on the hour mark before pinching a 93rd minute winner.

It was another great day in the United Counties League for Bourne who have stretched their lead at the top of the Division One table to nine points.

The Wakes won 3-1 at Lutterworth Athletic thanks to two goals from Josh Edmondson and one from James Hill-Seekings, while nearest challengers Clipstone could only draw at home.

In the Premier Division South an 85th minute goal from Magic Smalls sealed a 1-0 home win for March Town over Desborough Town, but Yaxley threw away a 2-0 half-time lead at home to St Neots Town and settled for a 2-2 draw. Matthew Harris-Hercules and Ryley Nicholson-Barfoot scored for the Cuckoos.

March are third, five points off top spot, while Yaxley are eighth, six points and three places outside the play-off slots.

In the Premier Division North Jon Challinor scored twice as Wisbech Town beat Boston Town 3-1, while seventh-placed Deeping Rangers claimed a creditable 0-0 draw at fifth-placed Skegness Town.

Holbeach United claimed a notable scalp in Thurlow Nunn Division North, coming from behind to beat third-placed Stanway Pegasus 3-1 at Carters Park.

Ryan Cook scored twice and Will Barnes also netted for the Tigers, who are eighth, one place ahead of FC Parson Drove who saw off Leiston Under 21s 4-0.

Whittlesey Athletic are 14th after a 4-2 home reverse at the hands of AFC Sudbury Reserves. Kyle Hibbins and Matt Carter scored for the hosts.

RESULTS

National League

North Division: Blyth Spartans 2, Peterborough Sports 3 (Sembie-Ferris 2 Gash).

Southern League

Premier Division Central: Leiston 3, Stamford AFC 2 (Shaw, Chitiza).

Northern Premier League

Midlands Division: Spalding United 5 (Winter, Freeman, O’Sullivan, Stainfield, Hakeem), Sporting Khalsa 0.

United Counties League

Premier Division North: Melton Town 4, Pinchbeck United 0; Skegness Town 0, Deeping Rangers 0; Wisbech Town 3 (Challinor 2, Conyard), Boston Town 1.

Premier Division South: March Town 1 (Smalls), Desborough Town 0; Yaxley 2 (Harris-Hercules, Nicholson-Barfoot), St Neots Town 2.

Division One: Blackstones 0, Saffron Dynamo 1; Lutterworth Athletic 1, Bourne Town 3 (Edmondson 2, Hill-Seekings).

Thurlow Nunn League