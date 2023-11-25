Dion at the double as Peterborough Sports win a thriller in the frozen North-East
Goals from Sembie-Ferris and player-boss Michael Gash looked to have put the city side in command at the break, but two goals in 60 second-half seconds saw the home side draw level at 2-2.
But Sembie-Ferris, who is on loan from Scunthorpe United, struck a winning goal five minutes from time to lift Sports clear of the drop zone.
Sports are now 17th, four places and three points clear of the relegation places.
It was a stunning effort by Sports in freezing conditions in the North East.
Sembie-Ferris almost netted in the second minute after a mix up at the back, but goalkeeper Alex Mitchell recovered to make a block.
Josh McCammon than tested Mitchell from distance and Posh loanee central defender Ashton Fox drove just wide from 15 yards as Sports made a strong start to the game.
Gash shot Sports in front on 13 minutes and Sembie-Ferris doubled the lead seven minutes before the break. In between the goals Blyth had rallied and sent a couple of rasping shots just wide of uprights.
But the home side again served notice they were far from dead and buried on the stroke of half-time when Lewis Knight screwed badly wide from close range.
And that warning went unheeded as Blyth were level within 11 minutes of the re-start.
Knight struck a post on 49 minutes, but six minutes later JJ O’Donnell did pull a goal back from close range after good work from Cedric Main.
And Main then equalised with a fierce 16 yard drive a minute later and Sports were suddenly wobbling.
Sports goalkeeper Peter Crook then stepped up to make a superb save from substitute Michael Ndjoli after a terrific move before Main and Michael LIddle blazed over from good positions.
Crook made another super save to keep out a 25-yard skidder from Nicky Deverdics 11 minutes from time, but Sports weathered the storm before Sembie-Ferris sealed the points with his second goal.
Sports are at United Counties Premier Division side Wellingborough Town for a Northants FA Hillier Cup quarter-final on Tuesday (November 28) before returning to National League North action against Farsley Celtic at PIMS Park next Saturday.
Sports: Peter Crook, Matt Tootle (sub Ben Fowkes, 46 mins), Hayden Cann, Connor Johnson, Ashton Fox, Cuba Meyer, Dan Lawlor, Josh McCammon, Oisin Gallagher, Dion Sembie-Ferris, Michael Gash.
Unused subs: Mark Jones, Harrison Nee, Hugh Alban-Jones, Sidney Pereirra.