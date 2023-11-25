Dion Sembie-Ferris scored twice as Peterborough Sports won a see-saw National League North clash 3-2 at Blyth Spartans on Saturday.

Dion Sembie-Ferris scored twice for Peterborough Sports at Blyth Spartans. Photo: Darren Wiles

Goals from Sembie-Ferris and player-boss Michael Gash looked to have put the city side in command at the break, but two goals in 60 second-half seconds saw the home side draw level at 2-2.

But Sembie-Ferris, who is on loan from Scunthorpe United, struck a winning goal five minutes from time to lift Sports clear of the drop zone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sports are now 17th, four places and three points clear of the relegation places.

It was a stunning effort by Sports in freezing conditions in the North East.

Sembie-Ferris almost netted in the second minute after a mix up at the back, but goalkeeper Alex Mitchell recovered to make a block.

Josh McCammon than tested Mitchell from distance and Posh loanee central defender Ashton Fox drove just wide from 15 yards as Sports made a strong start to the game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gash shot Sports in front on 13 minutes and Sembie-Ferris doubled the lead seven minutes before the break. In between the goals Blyth had rallied and sent a couple of rasping shots just wide of uprights.

But the home side again served notice they were far from dead and buried on the stroke of half-time when Lewis Knight screwed badly wide from close range.

And that warning went unheeded as Blyth were level within 11 minutes of the re-start.

Knight struck a post on 49 minutes, but six minutes later JJ O’Donnell did pull a goal back from close range after good work from Cedric Main.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And Main then equalised with a fierce 16 yard drive a minute later and Sports were suddenly wobbling.

Sports goalkeeper Peter Crook then stepped up to make a superb save from substitute Michael Ndjoli after a terrific move before Main and Michael LIddle blazed over from good positions.

Crook made another super save to keep out a 25-yard skidder from Nicky Deverdics 11 minutes from time, but Sports weathered the storm before Sembie-Ferris sealed the points with his second goal.

Sports are at United Counties Premier Division side Wellingborough Town for a Northants FA Hillier Cup quarter-final on Tuesday (November 28) before returning to National League North action against Farsley Celtic at PIMS Park next Saturday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sports: Peter Crook, Matt Tootle (sub Ben Fowkes, 46 mins), Hayden Cann, Connor Johnson, Ashton Fox, Cuba Meyer, Dan Lawlor, Josh McCammon, Oisin Gallagher, Dion Sembie-Ferris, Michael Gash.