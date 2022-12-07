FC Peterborough storm clear in the top flight while Finn has fun as City move into pole position

Action from Netherton A v Ketton and Casterton at the Grange. Photo: David Lowndes.

While the city side were scrambling to a 3-2 win at Ramsey, main rivals Uppingham were losing 2-1 at home to Stilton.

Domingos Sanha (2) and Sam Sadiq scored for FC Peterborough who are now seven points clear of Stilton having played three fewer games.

Uppingham have dropped to third a point further back after goals from Lewis McManus and Josh Staggs won the day for Stilton.

There was only one game played in Division One and Peterborough City won it 7-0 at Holbeach Sports to move to the top of the table. Finn Pritchard was the four-goal hero for City who were also helped by two own goals.

Previous leaders Sawtry made progress in the League Cup, 9-8 on penalties after a goalless draw at Pinchbeck Reserves.

In Division Three Thorpe Wood Rangers ended the perfect playing record of Park Farm Pumas Reserves with a 2-0 win and Netherton A lost for just the second time this season as they failed to claw back a first half goal from Ketton and Casterton’s Dan Kettleborough.

Joshua Ledwith struck a hat-trick and Andrew Holt scored twice as second-placed Hampton United won the big game in Division Four, 5-2 at Thorney. William Knight and Nicholas Bewick netted for the villagers.