FC Peterborough captain Romeo Ugbene leads the post-match celebrations after the win over Stanway Pegasus. Photo: Tim Symonds

The city side, playing their first season at this level, beat the team that started the day top of the table 3-2 at the Millfield Autoparts Stadium. It was a third win in a row for FC Peterborough who had won one and lost 10 of their first 12 matches.

A free-kick strike from Ruben Sanches fired the hosts in front, but only after ‘keeper 'Sash' Snitkas has saved a penalty.

A firm Mario Neves header made it 2-0 to FC Peterborough and, after Stanway had pulled a goal back, in-form Ayman Trabelsi claimed his sixth goal in three matches to render a second visiting goal irrelevant.

FC Peterborough goalkeeper Sash Snitkas saves a penalty in the game against Stanway Pegasus. Photo: Tim Symonds

There were Division One defeats for Holbeach United, FC Parson Drove and Whittlesey Athletic.

Stamford are up to third in Premier Division Central of the Southern League after a third straight win.

The Daniels came from behind to win 2-1 at AFC Sudbury with two goals from Tendai Chitiza.

Spalding United won the battle of the top two in the Northern Premier Midlands Division as a single ninth minute goal from James Clifton beat Bedworth United in front of 685 fans at the Sir Halley Stewart Stadium.

The Tulips are three points clear at the top and have a game in hand on all of their closest rivals.

Bourne Town delivered a terrific late fightback to maintain second place in United Counties Division One.

The Wakes trailed 1-0 with five minutes to go at Gedling MIners Welfare, but Jake Sansby equalised and Zak Munton grabbed an 88th-minute winner. Will Bird assisted on both Bourne goals.

In Division One South Yaxley picked up a thrilling 4-3 win at Aylestone Park and moved up to fourth, one spot above March Town who lost for just the second time this season, 1-0 at Racing Club Warwick.

Ryley Nicholson-Barfoot scored twice for Yaxley.

Deeping Rangers battled hard in their Premier Division North game against the slick Loughborough Students, but lost 3-2 with the winning goal arriving 10 minutes from time. Elliott Foster and Spencer Tinkler scored for Deeping.

RESULTSSeptember 30

FA Cup

Third qualifying round: Peterborough Sports 0, Needham Market 0.

Southern League

Premier Division Central: AFC Sudbury 1, Stamford AFC 2 (Chitiza 2)

Northern Premier League

Midlands Division: Spalding United 1, Bedworth United 0.

United Counties League

Premier Division North: AFC Mansfield 8, Pinchbeck United 0; Loughborough Students 3, Deeping Rangers 2 (Foster, Tinkler); Wisbech Town 0, Sherwood Colliery 3.

Premier Division South: Aylestone Park 3, Yaxley 4 (Nicholson-Barfoot 2, Harris-Hercules, Henson); Racing Club Warwick 1, March Town 0.

Division One: Blackstones 1 (Wilson), Southwell City 3; Gedling Miners Welfare 1, Bourne Town 2 (Munton, Sansby).

Thurlow Nunn League