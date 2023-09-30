Ben Fowkes (orange) in action for Peterborough Sports against Needham Market. Photo: Darren Wiles.

The city wide were held to a goalless draw by lower level Needham Market in a third qualifying round tie at PIMS Park.

Sports dominated possession, but struggled to create clear-cut chances and when they did arrive they weren’t taken, writes Lillianna Armstrong.

Sport started the brighter with Jordan Nicholson seeing a shot well saved after meeting a Cuba Meyer cross on 5 minutes. The best chance for Needham in the first half came just on the stroke of half time when Luke Ingram spotted Pete Crook off his line from distance, attempted a lob which beat the home ‘keeper, but struck the post.

Josh McCammon in action for Peterborough Sports against Needham Market. Photo: Darren Wiles.

In the second half, Sports dominated the majority of the possession however they could not capitalise when chances fell their way.

The introduction of winger Sidney Pereira from the bench seemed to cause a fair bit of danger as a number of his crosses met free targets in the box however, Marcus Garnham in the Needham goal was on hand to gather the efforts that came towards him with ease.

Nicholson found himself through on goal and one-on-one with Garnham on the hour mark, but before the former Posh forward could get a shot away, a visiting defender got back in the nick of time to help clear the dangee.