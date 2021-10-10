FA Trophy hat-trick for Spalding’s Macleod, Wisbech and Yaxley also through, 10-man Peterborough North End fought back for a draw, Whittlesey stay second and the leaders are up next, doom and gloom in the United Counties League

Action from Peterborough North End v Downham (red). Photo: David Lowndes.

Jordan Macleod was the hat-trick hero for Spalding who came through a bruising tie against Belper in front of 379 fans at the Sir Halley Stewart Field. The Tulips were pegged back twice before Macleod found an 86th minute winner.

A goal in each half from Danny Draper and Dylan Edge secured a 2-0 win for Wisbech at Bury Town, while second-half strikes from Spencer Tinkler and Matt Sparrow clinched a 2-0 home success for Yaxley over Biggleswade.

Peterborough Sports join the competition in the next round. They continue to fly high in the Premier Division Central of the Southern League. Yesterday’s report here

Action from a 2-2 draw between Peterborough North End and Downham Town. Photo: David Lowndes.

Peterborough North End claimed a terrific Thurlow Nunn Division One North point at home to Downham. The city side were 2-0 down and a man down when Niall Burnage received his second yellow card, but goals from Liam Rodden and Harry Grigas secured a 2-2 draw at the Bee Arena. North End are ninth, but just three points off the play-off places.

Whittlesey Athletic remain second after a 1-0 win over UEA at Feldale Field. Top scorere James Hill-Seekings scored the only goal midway through the second-half. Whittlesey are at leaders Harleston next Saturday (October 16).

March lost a mnine-goal thriller to a last-gasp goal in their Premier Division fixture against Mulbarton Wanderers. Jack Friend scored twice.

Peterborough Northern Star, Holbeach and Pinchbeck were all all beaten easily in the United Counties Premier Division. Star scored first, but lost 6-2 at home to Newport Pagnell. Deeping Rangers drew 0-0 at home to Quorn after goalkeeper Dan Swan made a fabulous late save.

Action from Peterborough North End's 2-2 draw with Downham. Photo: David Lowndes.

In Division One Bourne and Blackstones were both well beaten.

RESULTS

FA TROPHY

Second qualifying round: Bury Town 0, Wisbech 2 (Draper, Edge); Spalding 3 (Macleod 3), Belper 2; Yaxley 2 (Tinkler, Sparrow), Biggleswade 0.

Jordan Macleod hit a hat-trick for Spalding against Belper.

Southern LEAGUE

Premier Division Central: Stratford 2, Peterborough Sports 5 (Nicholson 3, Sembie-Ferris, Gash).

United Counties LEAGUE

Premier Division North: Deeping Rangers 0, Quorn 0; Holbeach 0, Eastwood 3; Long Eaton 7, Pinchbeck 0.

Premier Division South: Peterborough Northern Star 2, Newport Pagnell 6.

Division One: Ingles 4, Blackstones 1; Kirby Muxloe 4, Bourne 0.

Thurlow Nunn LEAGUE

Premier Division: Mulbarton Wanderers 5, March 4 (Friend 2, Gillies, Emmington).