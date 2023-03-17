Keir Perkins pull Posh back to within one against Northampton Town. Photo: Ruby Red Photography.

Posh were riding high after a 6-0 demolition of Wem Town on Sunday but failed to take that momentum into Thursday’s clash, hosted at Wellingborough Whitworth FC.

The 2-1 defeat also saw Posh slip to sixth, having been overtaken by their opponents, who jumped two places up to fourth.

Posh found themselves two behind at the break courtesy of a Zoe Boote header from a free-kick in the 17th minute and a sharp finish from Jade Bell just after the half-hour mark.

Posh were beaten 2-1 at Northampton. Photo: Ruby Red Photography.

A double change at the break saw Posh bring on Stacey McConville and Megan Lawlor and that did help Posh start the comeback.

Keir Perkins cut the deficit after an hour when she won the ball back herself in midfield, drove towards the edge of the box and lofted the ball over the home keeper.

Both substitutes, McConville and Lawlor, came close to pulling Posh level but couldn’t quite secure a point.

Posh now sit level on points with the Cobblers, having played the same number of games but do still have a game in hand on Solihull Moors, who are the third team on 26 points along with Posh and Northampton.

They also sit three points behind third-placed Sporting Khalsa, who have played two games more.