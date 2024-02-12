Deeping United shock Peterborough City in semi-final, while YDP march into county final, crucial win for Nene Valley youngsters

Regional Talent Centre (RTC) U12s before their game against Nene Valley at Hampton Gardens School. Their squad was Jack-James Burdock, Noah Charles, Joshua Cox, Bradley Gauton, Alfie Nash, Kai Orange, Antonio Poli, Perry Simpson, Freddie Forsyth, James Dean and William Liddle. Photo: David Lowndes.

​There are 29 points separating the teams in Division One of the Peterborough League with City having won 17 of 18 games, scoring 108 goals in the process.

But Deeping were the better team against the cup holders and secured a 3-1 victory with goals from Connor Breakell, Harry Catanach and Daryn Whiteman.

Deeping will face either Cardea or FC Peterborough Reserves in the final.

Table-topping Nene Valley Under 12s before a big win against RTC. The winning squad was: Reion Williams, Spencer Fage, Ethan Harrison, Elijah Hedman, Maisie Henry, Jacob Hopkins, Owais Javed, Dexter Pierri-Coakley, Ashton Whyatt, Rio Anderson and Ben Smith. Photo David Lowndes.

Also celebrating a place in a cup final were the all-star Youth Dreams Project team who saw off Stewart & Lloyds Reserves in a Northants Area Cup semi-final.

Ashley Favell, Tiago Jalo and Elvis Munyiri scored the goals in a 3-1 win and Spratton Reserves now await in the final of a competition won by YDP last season.

YDP are in semi-final action again this Saturday when hosting Peterborough City Reserves in a Peterborough League Junior Cup semi-final. Moulton Harrox Reserves entertain Thorney in the other last-four tie.

Moulton Harrox first team got their Premier Division title challenge back on track with a hard-fought 1-0 win over Oundle Town. Nathan Smith scored the goal for Harrox who are a point behind leaders Uppingham with two games in hand.

Uppingham’s big game at title rivals Stanground Sports was one of many games to be postponed.

Fourth-placed Warboys Town kept themselves in the title picture with a 9-0 romp at home to Stamford Bels. Joe Furness and George Terry hit hat-tricks.

In Division One Netherton Reserves lifted themselves off the bottom of the table with a 4-2 win over Glinton & Northborough at the Grange. Ashton Dalton (2), Mitchell Pillin and Jonathan Aig-Imoru scored their goals with Connor Carr replying twice for the visitors.

In Division Two FC Hampton have joined inactive Peterborough Rangers at the top after an 8-0 beating of Stamford Bels Reserves. Prolific striker Kris Kefford struck a hat-trick with Alex Devine (2), Martin Paluga (2) and Finley Morris also on target.

The big Sunday Morning League game was won 6-1 by champions and leaders West Raven over Crowland Town. Lewis Archer and Ryley Nicholson-Barfoot both scored twice.

In Under 15 Division Three of the Peterborough Youth League Gunthorpe stretched their lead at the top to five points with a 2-1 success at Park Farm. Illya Babiyenko and George Elliott scored for Gunthorpe.

Table-topping Nene Valley moved closer to the Under 12 Division One title in the Junior Alliance League with a 6-1 win over second-placed RTC. Reion Williams, Spencer Fage, Jacob Hopkins, Rio Anderson and Ben Smith were among the Nene Valley scorers with Perry Simpson netting for RTC.

Under 14 Division One leaders Yaxley went down 2-1 at home to ICA for whom Jamie Hinge and Jack Lincoln scored.