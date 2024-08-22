Action from FC Peterborough Development's (blue) 4-1 win over Hampton Rangers in Division Four of the Peterborough League. Photo David Lowndes.

​Deeping Rangers Reserves are the surprise early pacesetters in the Peterborough Premier Division after four wins on the spin to start the season.

​They won 3-0 at Chatteris last weekend with goals from Nathan Pickering (2) and one from Liam Burrows before seeing off neighbours Deeping United on Wednesday night 4-3 with Pickering again scoring twice. Warboys Town are up to second following a 2-0 win at Chatteris on Tuesday.

Stanground Cardea Sports scored a last-minute winner through Cameron Hibbins to make it two wins in two games with a 4-3 success at Crowland at the weekend. Joe Graham, Marcello Schiavone and Kyle Hibbins also netted, but the city side dropped points when held to a 1-1 midweek draw by Whittlesey Athletic Reserves. Kieran Hibbens scored for Stanground Cardea with Jack Carter replying for Whittlesey.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

FC Peterborough Reserves lost ground at the top after drawing 1-1 at home to Crowland on Tuesday. Snor Islam had given the city side a half-time lead with Harry Tidswell replying for Crowland. FC Peterborough had won 5-2 at Leverington on Saturday with Liam Oliver-Smith scoring twice.

Action from FC Peterborough Development's (blue) 4-1 win over Hampton Rangers in Division Four of the Peterborough League. Photo David Lowndes.

Two teams with perfect playing records met at the Grange in Division One with Glinton & Northborough beating Netherton 3-2 with goals from Rhys Lenton, Scott Nottingham and Luca Martignelli. Glinton & Northborough then won 8-0 at Park Farm on Tuesday with Anslem Odebala netting twice to join Stamford Bels on 12 points after four games.

Netherton recovered to win 2-1 at Yaxley Reserves, also on Tuesday. Dean Gilgio and Michael Uff scored their goals.

August 24 fixtures

Premier Division: Crowland v Warboys, Deeping Ranger Res v Uppingham, Deeping Utd v Chatteris, FC Peterborough Res v Holbeach Res, Stanground Cardea Sports v Leverington, Tydd v Ramsey, Whittlesey Res v Oakham, Wittering Premiair v Moulton Harrox.