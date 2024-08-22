Deeping Rangers Reserves are the surprise early pacesetters in the Peterborough Premier Division
They won 3-0 at Chatteris last weekend with goals from Nathan Pickering (2) and one from Liam Burrows before seeing off neighbours Deeping United on Wednesday night 4-3 with Pickering again scoring twice. Warboys Town are up to second following a 2-0 win at Chatteris on Tuesday.
Stanground Cardea Sports scored a last-minute winner through Cameron Hibbins to make it two wins in two games with a 4-3 success at Crowland at the weekend. Joe Graham, Marcello Schiavone and Kyle Hibbins also netted, but the city side dropped points when held to a 1-1 midweek draw by Whittlesey Athletic Reserves. Kieran Hibbens scored for Stanground Cardea with Jack Carter replying for Whittlesey.
FC Peterborough Reserves lost ground at the top after drawing 1-1 at home to Crowland on Tuesday. Snor Islam had given the city side a half-time lead with Harry Tidswell replying for Crowland. FC Peterborough had won 5-2 at Leverington on Saturday with Liam Oliver-Smith scoring twice.
Two teams with perfect playing records met at the Grange in Division One with Glinton & Northborough beating Netherton 3-2 with goals from Rhys Lenton, Scott Nottingham and Luca Martignelli. Glinton & Northborough then won 8-0 at Park Farm on Tuesday with Anslem Odebala netting twice to join Stamford Bels on 12 points after four games.
Netherton recovered to win 2-1 at Yaxley Reserves, also on Tuesday. Dean Gilgio and Michael Uff scored their goals.
August 24 fixtures
Premier Division: Crowland v Warboys, Deeping Ranger Res v Uppingham, Deeping Utd v Chatteris, FC Peterborough Res v Holbeach Res, Stanground Cardea Sports v Leverington, Tydd v Ramsey, Whittlesey Res v Oakham, Wittering Premiair v Moulton Harrox.