Deeping Rangers and Blackstones rewarded for beating the big freeze, FC Peterborough storm into the top half, Yaxley beaten at leaders

Deeping Rangers and Blackstones were rewarded for beating a deep freeze with United Counties League wins.
By Alan Swann
Published 20th Jan 2024, 21:32 GMT
Updated 20th Jan 2024, 21:58 GMT
Josh Moreman (blue), pictured in his Peterborough Sports days, scored for Deeping Rangers against Belper United.Josh Moreman (blue), pictured in his Peterborough Sports days, scored for Deeping Rangers against Belper United.
Deeping pipped Belper United 2-1 at the Haydon Whitham Stadium to jump above their victims into seventh in the United Counties Premier Division North, while Blackstones thumped Lutterworth Athletic 4-0 in Stamford and are now eighth in Division One, albeit just two points outside the play-off places.

Tiago Nassunculo scored two late goals to supplement a Nathan Rudman goal and an own goal for Stones. Liam Hook and Josh Moreman scored for Deeping.

Yaxley were also in action in the Premier Division South and they fought hard at leaders Racing Club Warwick before accepting a 3-1 defeat. Jezz Goldson-Williams scored for Yaxley.

Most Popular

FC Peterborough moved into the top half of the Thurlow Nunn Division One North table with a 5-2 win at Norwich CBS.

RESULTS

National League

North Division: Scarborough Athletic 1, Peterborough Sports 1 (Gash).

Southern League

Premier Division Central: POSTPONED: Stamford AFC v Kettering Town.

Northern Premier League

Midlands Division: POSTPONED: Spalding United v Lye Town.

United Counties League

Premier Division North: Deeping Rangers 2 (Hook, Moreman), Belper United 1; POSTPONED: Sherwood Colliery v Pinchbeck United; Wisbech Town v Hucknall Town.

Premier Division South: Racing Club Warwick 3, Yaxley 1 (Goldson-Williams). POSTPONED: Newport Pagnell Town v March Town;

Division One: Blackstones 4 (Nassunculo 2, Rudman, og), Lutterworth Athletic 0; POSTPONED: Dunkirk v Bourne Town.

Thurlow Nunn League

Division One North: Norwich CBS 2, FC Peterborough 5. POSTPONED: FC Parson Drove v Harwich & Parkstone; Holbeach United v Great Yarmouth Town; Holland v Whittlesey Athletic;

