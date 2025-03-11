Crowland creep closer to top spot and ICA Sports score their 150th goal of the season!

Action between Bourne Town Reserves (blue) and Park Farm Pumas Reserves in Division Two of the Peterborough League. Photo Dave Mears

​Crowland Town have taken another big step towards the Peterborough Premier Division title.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​Third-placed Crowland, who have been playing catch-up with many games in hand for a while now, secured a 14th straight win with a 3-1 success at second-placed Stanground Cardea Sports.

The game was virtually over before the break as Crowland raced into a 3-0 lead with two goals from Harry Tidswell and one from Jordan Kirchin.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The city side pulled one back early in the second-half through Mark Rayment, but there were no further alarms as Crowland moved to within seven points of top spot having played five fewer games than inactive leaders Uppingham Town.

Action between Bourne Town Reserves (blue) and Park Farm Pumas Reserves in Division Two of the Peterborough League. Photo Dave Mears

Bottom club Holbeach United Reserves came from 2-0 down to beat FC Peterborough Reserves 3-2. Abulai Da Silva Cassama and Liam Oliver-Smith scored for the city side.

In Division One Netherton United remain hot favourites to join champions Stamford Bels in the Premier Division next season.

Netherton smashed Wisbech Town Reserves 11-0 in their latest outing with top scorer Kyial West netting four times and Charlie Pywell adding two more.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

West, who was top scorer in Division One last season when playing for Peterborough City, is again leading the way with 36 goals in just 16 appearances.

Second-placed Netherton are five points clear of third, but a massive 19 points behind Bels who won 4-0 at Whittlesey Athletic’s Development team with Louie Roberts striking twice.

Tydd effectively settled their Challenge Cup quarter-final tie at Peterborough Rangers with a four-goal first-half burst. Rangers kept fighting though and it finished 4-2 with Carlos Djalo and Lil Francisco on target for the home side.

Tydd now play Whaplode Drove in a semi-final on March 22 for the right to meet Netherton in the final.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

​ICA Sports have now scored a staggering 150 goals in 23 competitive matches this season.

​The unbeaten Division Four title challengers reached the milestone during a 9-2 romp at bottom club Ketton Sports Black.

Scott Westley (2), Ryan Guest (2), Jamie Cogings, Jack Penny, Scott Kinlan, Dan Malcolmson and Kobi-Jay Kenton scored the goals for a team who remain second favourites for the title behind Thorpe Wood Rangers.

Thorpe Wood took their scoring record to 123 in 20 League games with a modest 4-0 win over Alconbury Weald. Connor Pilbeam (2), Alfie Wright and Cory Rose scored for a team who lead the division by 10 points having played two games more than ICA.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Division Three leaders Wittering claimed a potentially decisive 3-0 win at early season pacesetters South Lincs Swifts. Spencer Haskins scored twice with Ben Roberts also on target as Wittering maintained a three-point lead at the top.

Netherton United Reserves will have to wait a little longer to clinch the Division Two title after suffering a surprise 1-0 loss at Hampton United Reserves. Netherton had won their 12 previous League games.

The city side need just four points from four games to clinch top spot after main rivals Bourne Town Reserves were held to a 0-0 draw by Park Farm Pumas Reserves.