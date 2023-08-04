Ricky Miller in action for Stamford AFC this summer. Photo: Rob O'Brien.

​The Daniels host Kettering Town in a local derby at the Zeeco Stadium on Saturday (3pm) and a bumper crowd will be expected for a battle between sides who were two divisions apart last season.

But while Stamford were winning the Northern Premier Midlands Division, Kettering were suffering relegation from the National League North.

The Poppies have a new manager in Andy Leese who has built a new-look squad, while Stamford are again under the care of Graham Drury who has added former Posh striker Ricky Miller to his squad.

Miller’s career had been on a downward path after he left London Road, but he’s worked hard on his fitness and appears determined to help his first senior club to more success.

Drury said: "Ricky wanted to get his personal fitness levels right before coming to us because he didn't want to come back in a half-hearted fashion.

“When we met earlier in the summer Ricky told me he respected me so much he would only return if he was fit and sharp.

"He wanted to be fully fit and he has worked hard to achieve that.

"He wanted to be the fit and firing Ricky Miller who played for Stamford in the past or he wouldn’t have come back at all. He's got himself into shape, lost a lot of weight and he's been training really hard.

"We know what he can produce if he's at it and he could be the ideal replacement for Jonathon Margetts' goals because he's in a good place and ready to give it a good go."

Miller has looked good in pre-season and scored in a fine 2-1 friendly win over League One side Stevenage, one of a handful of good summer results for Stamford.

Margetts left the Daniels in the close season to join Matlock Town, but new forward Trey Charles has proved a big hit in pre-season after moving up a level from St Neots Town.

Stamford drew their final friendly of the summer 1-1 at home to Boston United with Rob Morgan claiming a second-half equaliser against higher level opposition.