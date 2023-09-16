Bourne Town shrug off loss of a manager to win again, Cuckoos flying high, Deeping Rangers on a run, but Stamford AFC and Spalding United bow out of cups
Wilson stepped down earlier in the week, but the Wakes moved smoothly on with a 3-1 success at Saffron Dynamo to maintain second place with seven wins from nine unbeaten matches.
Zak Munton scored twice with James Hill-Seekings also on target as Bourne scored twice in the last seven minutes to win the day.
Blackstones lost ground on the play-off places after a dismal first-half display at home to Dunkirk. The visitors led 4-1 at the break and held on to win 4-3.
Yaxley are bouncing back well from their relegation last season and they made it six wins from eight matches in Premier Division South with a come-from-behind 4-3 success over Bugbrooke St Michael.
Matthew Harris-Hercules, Finlay Henderson, Rio Henson and Ryley Nicholson-Barfoot scored for the fifth-placed Cuckoos.
March are flying high in this section. Ben Seymour-Shove scored twice and Craig Gillies netted in a 3-0 home win over Rugby Borough for the second-placed Hares who have won eight of their nine games.
Deeping Rangers are up to fifth in the Premier Division North after beating bottom club Hucknall 6-0. Six different players – David Burton-Jones, Matthew Sparrow, Taylor Duthie, Dan Dougill, Elliott Foster and Avelino Vieira scored as Deeping stretched their unbeaten league run to five matches.
Spalding bowed out of the FA Cup at Mickleover and Stamford AFC were knocked out of the Lincs Cup by Gainsborough Trinity
RESULTSSEPTEMBER 16
FA CUP
Second qualifying round: Peterborough Sports 0, Redditch United 0; Mickleover 3, Spalding United 1 (Graham).
LINCS SENIOR CUP
First round: Gainsborough Trinity 3, Stamford AFC 2 (Morgan, og).
UNITED COUNTIES LEAGUE
Premier Division North: AFC Mansfield 3, Wisbech Town 3 (Assombalonga 2, Allen); Deeping Rangers 6 (Vieira, Sparrow, Foster, Duthie, Burton-Jones, Dougill), Hucknall Town 0; Pinchbeck 1 (Jaine), Melton 5.
Premier Division South: March Town 3 (Seymour-Shove 2, Gillies), Rugby 0; Yaxley 4 (Harris-Hercules, F. Henderson, Henson, Nicholson-Barfoot), Bugbrooke SM 3.
Division One: Blackstones 3 (Ferguson, Fieldhouse, Wilson), Dunkirk 4: Saffron D 1, Bourne Town 3 (Munton 2, Hill-Seekings).
THURLOW NUNN LEAGUE
Division One North: FC Parson Drove 1, Haverhill R 2; Great Yarmouth 4, Holbeach Utd 3 (Carter 2, Frost); Stanway Pegasus 6, FC Peterborough 0.