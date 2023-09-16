News you can trust since 1948
Bourne Town shrug off loss of a manager to win again, Cuckoos flying high, Deeping Rangers on a run, but Stamford AFC and Spalding United bow out of cups

Bourne Town shrugged off the loss of popular manager Steve Wilson to step up their push for promotion from Division One of the United Counties League.
By Alan Swann
Published 16th Sep 2023, 23:04 BST- 2 min read
James Hill-Seekings (left) scored for Bourne at Saffron Dynamo. Photo: Dave MearsJames Hill-Seekings (left) scored for Bourne at Saffron Dynamo. Photo: Dave Mears
James Hill-Seekings (left) scored for Bourne at Saffron Dynamo. Photo: Dave Mears

Wilson stepped down earlier in the week, but the Wakes moved smoothly on with a 3-1 success at Saffron Dynamo to maintain second place with seven wins from nine unbeaten matches.

Zak Munton scored twice with James Hill-Seekings also on target as Bourne scored twice in the last seven minutes to win the day.

Blackstones lost ground on the play-off places after a dismal first-half display at home to Dunkirk. The visitors led 4-1 at the break and held on to win 4-3.

Yaxley are bouncing back well from their relegation last season and they made it six wins from eight matches in Premier Division South with a come-from-behind 4-3 success over Bugbrooke St Michael.

Matthew Harris-Hercules, Finlay Henderson, Rio Henson and Ryley Nicholson-Barfoot scored for the fifth-placed Cuckoos.

March are flying high in this section. Ben Seymour-Shove scored twice and Craig Gillies netted in a 3-0 home win over Rugby Borough for the second-placed Hares who have won eight of their nine games.

Deeping Rangers are up to fifth in the Premier Division North after beating bottom club Hucknall 6-0. Six different players – David Burton-Jones, Matthew Sparrow, Taylor Duthie, Dan Dougill, Elliott Foster and Avelino Vieira scored as Deeping stretched their unbeaten league run to five matches.

Spalding bowed out of the FA Cup at Mickleover and Stamford AFC were knocked out of the Lincs Cup by Gainsborough Trinity

Sports stalemate

RESULTSSEPTEMBER 16

FA CUP

Second qualifying round: Peterborough Sports 0, Redditch United 0; Mickleover 3, Spalding United 1 (Graham).

LINCS SENIOR CUP

First round: Gainsborough Trinity 3, Stamford AFC 2 (Morgan, og).

UNITED COUNTIES LEAGUE

Premier Division North: AFC Mansfield 3, Wisbech Town 3 (Assombalonga 2, Allen); Deeping Rangers 6 (Vieira, Sparrow, Foster, Duthie, Burton-Jones, Dougill), Hucknall Town 0; Pinchbeck 1 (Jaine), Melton 5.

Premier Division South: March Town 3 (Seymour-Shove 2, Gillies), Rugby 0; Yaxley 4 (Harris-Hercules, F. Henderson, Henson, Nicholson-Barfoot), Bugbrooke SM 3.

Division One: Blackstones 3 (Ferguson, Fieldhouse, Wilson), Dunkirk 4: Saffron D 1, Bourne Town 3 (Munton 2, Hill-Seekings).

THURLOW NUNN LEAGUE

Division One North: FC Parson Drove 1, Haverhill R 2; Great Yarmouth 4, Holbeach Utd 3 (Carter 2, Frost); Stanway Pegasus 6, FC Peterborough 0.

