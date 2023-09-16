MIchael Gash (orange) in action for Peterborough Sports.

The city side have scored just five times in nine National League North games and on Saturday they couldn’t make a dent against lower level opponents Redditch United in the second qualifying round of the FA Cup despite dominating much of the game.

The tie finished goalless at PIMS Park with the teams set to replay in the Midlands on Monday night. The draw for the third qualifying round will take place a few hours before kick off.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was a fairly frantic start to the game with both sides battling to get a hold of possession in the opening 10 minutes, writes Lillianna Armstrong.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A number of corners were awarded to ‘The Turbines’, but the deliveries from both Dan Lawlor and Jordan Nicholson did not do too much to trouble the Redditch defence.

The home side saw two big shouts for penalties waved away in quick succession, first for a foul on Dan Jarvis and then for handball. The best Redditch chance in the first half came on 39 minutes when Brad Burton’s effort from just outside of the area was pushed by the fingertips of goalkeeper Peter Crook onto the underside of the bar and then cleared off the line by Michael Gash when it bounced back.

Throughout the second half, Sports continued to press and dominate possession.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Full backs Matty Miles and Cuba Meyer would often tease some great balls into the area, but no-one was there in the right place at the right time to meet them. T

owards the latter stages of the second half, the game became more open with both sides having opportunities to break the deadlock.

owever, there was no goal to be seen for either side, with both teams mow looking forward to Monday night’s replay.