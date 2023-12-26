Bourne Town secured local Boxing Day bragging rights by scoring four unanswered second-half goals at Blackstones in a United Counties Division One clash.

James Hill-Seekings (left) scored for Bourne at Blackstones. Photo: Dave Mears

A devastating three-goal burst in the first 15 minutes after the break from Will Bird, Robbie Ellis and James Hill-Seekings effectively ended the contest, although Bird added another goal in the final minute in front of a bumper crowd of 350.

Bourne are nine points clear going into a Saturday home game against mid-table Saffron Dynamo (3pm).

Local skirmishes also took place in the UCL Premier Division. Sam Murphy and Liam Hook scored the goals as Wisbech and Deeping Rangers fought out a 1-1 draw in the Southern section while a first-half goal from Ben Seymour-Shove secured a 1-0 win for March Town over Yaxley in the Southern division. March are now third.

Spalding United maintained second spot in the Northern Premier Midlands Division with a 1-0 win at fifth-placed LR Hinckley.

Former Posh defender Sam Cartwright claimed the only goal on 27 minutes before the Tulips closed the game out by keeping a fifth clean sheet in a row.

Spalding are next in action on New Year’s Day at home to Cambridge City (3pm).

Holbeach United missed out on the chance to move into the play-off places in Division One North of the Thurlow Nunn League after a 2-1 defeat at Swaffham Town.

Peterborough Sports claimed a vital 2-0 win the National League North at Bishop’s Stortford.

RESULTS

National League

North Division: Bishop’s Stortford 0, Peterborough Sports 2 (Tootle, Nicholson).

Northern Premier League

Midlands Division: Hinckley LR 0, Spalding United 1 (Cartwright).

United Counties League

Premier Division North: Sleaford Town 3, Pinchbeck United 0; Wisbech Town 1 (Murphy), Deeping Rangers 1 (Hook).

Premier Division South: March Town 1 (Seymour-Shove), Yaxley 0.

Division One: Blackstones 0, Bourne Town 4 (Bird 2, Ellis, Seekings).

Thurlow Nunn League