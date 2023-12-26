Jordan Nicholson has scored in back-to-back games for Sports. Photo: David Lowndes.

Second-half goals from full-back Matt Tootle and substitute Jordan Nicholson moved Sports up two places to 16th and they are now five points clear of the relegation zone ahead of a return game against Stortford at PIMS Park on Saturday (Dec 30, 3pm).

Sports player-manager Michael Gash was named man-of-the-match as Lillianna Armstrong reports...

‘Sports put the disappointment of the 4-1 home defeat to title chasers Tamworth on Saturday firmly behind them as they bounced back with a convincing 2-0 victory over bottom of the league Bishops Stortford. Matt Tootle, Ben Fowkes and Mark Jones were all brought into the starting XI with Cuba Meyer, Jordan Nicholson and Kaine Felix dropping to the substitutes bench.

Matt Tootle (orange) scored his first goal for Sports at Bishop's Stortford. Photo: David Lowndes.

The Turbines had a great chance to get ahead within the first five minutes when defender Hayden Cann was found free at the back post from a deep free kick, but he sent a volley wide of the post.

On 16 minutes, Michael Gash found Ben Fowkes free in space on the edge of the area with time to shoot, however, he sent his effort well over the bar.

Midfielder Josh McCammon found plenty of chances coming his way with the best of them on 27 minutes when an excellent ball over the top from Dan Lawlor found him through on goal, but his touch deserted him and the ball was claimed by Jack Giddens in the Bishops Stortford goal.

A couple of minutes later there was a scare for Sports when goalkeeper Peter Crook spilled the ball at a Stortford corner, but he recovered well to gather before it reached the boot of a home player.

Into the second half and within the first minute there were big shouts for a home penalty, but Ashton Fox had made an inch-perfect tackle.

There looked to be a certain goal for Sports on 52 minutes when Ben Fowkes was found in space and looked destined to find the net with his effort, but Stortford keeper Giddens produced an excellent save to smother the effort.

It was on the hour mark when Sports finally found the breakthrough after dominating possession for the majority of the second half. Lawlor delivered a free kick into the area which was headed down brilliantly by Mark Jones into the path of Matt Tootle who stroked the ball home at the back post to get his first goal for the club.

Sports continued to dominate after going ahead with Dion Sembie-Ferris having several chances to double the advantage.

Jones also had a great chance to get on the scoresheet when he met a headed flick-on from Sembie-Ferris and drove towards goal. He managed to get a shot away, but it was tame and gathered with ease by Giddens.

The hosts had a short spell of pressure in the latter stages of the game, but Sports capitalised on a loss of possession and went on a quick counter attack to claim their second goal.

The move was completed by substitute Jordan Nicholson who headed home a Sembie-Ferris cross from 8 yards to get his second goal in as many games.’

