It’s only the second week of January, but Bourne Town can probably start planning for life in the United Counties Premier Division.

Robbie Ellis scored for Bourne against Clipstone. Photo: Dave Mears

The Wakes beat their only serious rivals for the Division One title, Clipstone, 3-0 in front of an outstanding crowd of 503 at the Abbey Lawn on Saturday, scoring all their goals in the final quarter of the game after the visitors had been reduced to nine men.

Henry Dunn opened the scoring after 69 minutes with Robbie Ellis and Zak Munto striking in the final 10 minutes to avenge Bourne’s only defeat of the season.

Michael Goode’s team are now 12 points clear at the top.

The other huge top-of-the-table non-league match in the area attracted a crowd of 385, but proved to be a nightmare for Spalding United who crashed 5-0 at home to Anstey Nomads in the Northern Premier Midlands Division.

The Tulips started the day top of the table after keeping eight clean sheets in a row, but the Nomads ripped that record apart with a blistering display. Spalding have dropped to second behind Harborough Town with Anstey close up in third.

Stamford AFC hosted a game against fellow Southern League Premier Division central play-off contenders Redditch United and escaped with a 2-2 draw thanks to an 89th minute equaliser from Will Glennon. Rob Morgan has shot Stamford in front from the penalty spot, but they were 2-1 down at the break.

In the Premier Division North of the United Counties League Deeping Rangers eased to a 3-0 win at bottom club Hucknall, but there were defeats for Pinchbeck United and Wisbech Town. David Burton-Jones, Luke Hunnings and Josh Sennett scored for Deeping.

March Town maintained a play-off place in the Premier Division South as Craig Gillies scored twice in a 5-3 win over Daventry Town, but Yaxley went down 4-1 at Lutterworth and saw Matthew Harris-Hercules sent off. Harvey Henderson scored for the Cuckoos.

Whittlesey Athletic came within a minute of topping Thurlow Nunn Division One leaders Framlingham at the Danzen Logistics Stadium. Harry Biggs had given Whittlesey the lead, but the visitors found a 96th minute equaliser.

RESULTS

FA Trophy

Fourth round: Horsham 0, Peterborough Sports 3 (Jones 3).

Southern League

Premier Division Central: Stamford AFC 2 (Morgan, Glennon), Redditch United 2.

Northern Premier League

Midlands Division: Spalding United 0, Anstey Nomads 5.

United Counties League

Premier Division North: Hucknall Town 0, Deeping Rangers 3 (Burton-Jones, Sennett, Hunnings); Loughborough Students 5, Pinchbeck United 1 (Ibeneme); Wisbech Town 3 (Allen 2, Matless), AFC Mansfield 4.

Premier Division South: Lutterworth Town 4, Yaxley 1 (H. Henderson); March Town 5 (Gillies 2, Smalls, Rider, Withers), Daventry 3.

Division One: Bourne Town 3 (Dunn, Ellis, Munton), Clipstone 0; Radford 2, Blackstones 1 (Thorpe).

Thurlow Nunn League